Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

On the auspicious day of Thiruvonam, on Sunday (September 15), Kerala Blasters Blasters, under new boss Mikael Stahre, will play host to Punjab FC in their first ISL match of the 2024-25 season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

After back-to-back fifth place finishes in the Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters will be aiming to achieve greater heights when they begin the 2024-25 season in front of their own supporters at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday (September 15). On the auspicious day of Thiruvonam, the Blasters will play host to Punjab FC in their first ISL match under new boss Mikael Stahre, who has come in for the outgoing Ivan Vukomanovic.

Kerala Blasters FC, who have reached the ISL final three times in the past, are still searching for that elusive maiden title. The Tuskers went all the way to the final in the 2021-22 campaign under Vukomanovic, but lost out on penalties, despite taking the lead through Rahul KP. KBFC reached the playoffs in the next two seasons, but couldn't get past the first hurdle.

The team management has decided to press the refresh button, bringing in Swedish tactician Stahre, hoping to go all the way this time around. Meanwhile, the clubs transfer policies have been a bit disappointing, having let go the likes of Dimitrios Diamantakos, previous seasons top scorer, and India's No. 1 defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh, to East Bengal FC.

On a positive note, talismanic captain Adrian Luna has extended his stay in Kochi, while the core group of local players- Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar and Rahul KP- have bee retained.

Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez has been bought in as a replacement for Diamantakos, while Moroccan attacker Noah Sadoui, who has been signed from FC Goa, is an exciting player to keep an eye on.

Meanwhile, an inexperienced midfield could be the achilles heel in the team, as the likes of Vibin, Aimen, Freddy and Azhar and still in their early 20s. Vibin and Aimen had breakthrough seasons last term and will be expected to take their game to the next level and contribute more consistently to the teams success.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, had an impressive debut ISL campaign last term, finishing at the eighth position, with 24 points to their name, just three adrift of the playoffs. PFC scored 28 goals last season, but conceded 25, third worst defensive record in the 2023-24 ISL.

Top assists maker Madih Tala (10) has switched to East Bengal FC, while the club has bought in Filip Mrzljak, a midfielder from Croatia. Another big signing is Ezequiel Vidal, who is expected to fill in for Talal, the playmaker. Even Mushaga Bakenga and Ivan Novoselec are the two other notable signings.

Probable Lineups

Kerala Blasters FC probable starting lineup: Sachin Suresh, Suresh Singh, Hormipan Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Aibandhaba Dohling, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Adrian Luna,Noah Sadoui, Jesus Jimenez

Punjab FC probable starting lineup: Ravi Kumar, Lhungdim, Ivan Novoselec, Suresh Meitei, Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Vinit Rai, Filip Mrzliak, Ezequiel Vidal, Ninthoi Meetei, Luka Majcen

Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC live streaming details

The 2024-25 Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 15) and it be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile, football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema.

