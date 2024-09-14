Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC will look to start the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on a positive note when they play host to East Bengal FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC will look to start the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on a positive note when they play host to East Bengal FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. The previous meeting between these sides saw EBFC walking away with three points courtesy of one goal each from Saul Crespo and Cleiton Silva, either side of Sunil Chhetri's equaliser.

Bengaluru FC finished a below par 10th in the ISL standings last term, having recorded just five wins from 22 games. Veteran Chhetri was the team's top scorer with five goals to his name. In order to sort out the goal-scoring problems the club has bought in Jorge Pereyra Diaz from Mumbai City FC.

Moreover, BFC have also added more solidity to their back line by reuniting with India international Rahul Bheke. The experienced defender is versatile enough to occupy any position at the back. Alberto Noguera is likely to partner Suresh Singh and Pedro Capo in the midfield. Meanwhile 40-year-old Chhetri could be Gerard Zaragoza's trump card from the bench.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have been one of the busiest ISL sides in the transfer market this summer. The Red and Gold Brigade have signed Dimitrios Diamantakos, last season's top scorer for Kerala Blasters, and the top assist provider Madih Talal from Punjab FC.

India's No. 1 defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh is another big signing from KBFC, while India defender Anwar Ali joined the club from arch rivals Mohun Bagan SG. If Carles Cuadrat is able to find the right combination as quickly as possible, EBFC could go a long way in the ISL this time around.

Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC probable starting lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Shivaldo Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Sivasakthi Narayan

East Bengal FC probable starting lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill, Provat Lakra, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Mark Zothanpuia, Jeakson Singh, Saul Crespo, Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming details

The 2024-25 Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST and it be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile, football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema.

