Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC will look to start the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on a positive note when they play host to East Bengal FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

    football Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, Bengaluru FC will look to start the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on a positive note when they play host to East Bengal FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. The previous meeting between these sides saw EBFC walking away with three points courtesy of one goal each from Saul Crespo and Cleiton Silva, either side of Sunil Chhetri's equaliser. 

    Also read: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Bengaluru FC finished a below par 10th in the ISL standings last term, having recorded just five wins from 22 games. Veteran Chhetri was the team's top scorer with five goals to his name. In order to sort out the goal-scoring problems the club has bought in Jorge Pereyra Diaz from Mumbai City FC. 

    Moreover, BFC have also added more solidity to their back line by reuniting with India international Rahul Bheke. The experienced defender is versatile enough to  occupy any position at the back. Alberto Noguera is likely to partner Suresh Singh and Pedro Capo in the midfield. Meanwhile 40-year-old Chhetri could be Gerard Zaragoza's trump card from the bench. 

    East Bengal, on the other hand, have been one of the busiest ISL sides in the transfer market this summer. The Red and Gold Brigade have signed Dimitrios Diamantakos, last season's top scorer for Kerala Blasters, and the top assist provider Madih Talal from Punjab FC.

    India's No. 1 defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh is another big signing from KBFC, while India defender Anwar Ali joined the club from arch rivals Mohun Bagan SG. If Carles Cuadrat is able to find the right combination as quickly as possible, EBFC could go a long way in the ISL this time around. 

    Probable Lineups

    Bengaluru FC probable starting lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Shivaldo Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Sivasakthi Narayan

    East Bengal FC probable starting lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill, Provat Lakra, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Mark Zothanpuia, Jeakson Singh, Saul Crespo, Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar, Dimitrios Diamantakos

    Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming details 

    The 2024-25 Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST and it be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile, football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema. 

    Also read: ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    football Kerala Blasters Limits Stadium Capacity to 50% for Thiruvonam Day Match scr

    Blasters announcement: Only 50% admission for ISL match on Thiruvonam Day

    football ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener scr

    ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC come from behind to earn 2-2 against Mohun Bagan in season opener

    football Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata scr

    Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2024-25 kicks off with clash of the titans in Kolkata

    football Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo creates social media history, becomes first to breach one billion mark

    Recent Stories

    Engagement Ring Design: Explore 10 modern and elegant styles for 2024 NTI

    Engagement Ring Design: Explore 10 modern and elegant styles for 2024

    World's scriest bodybuilder Illia Yefimchyk dies of heart attack at 36 vkp

    World's scriest bodybuilder Illia Yefimchyk dies of heart attack at 36

    Haryana Polls 2024: THIS BJP candidate is richer than Savitri Jindal? gcw

    Haryana Polls 2024: THIS BJP candidate is richer than Savitri Jindal?

    5 reasons why dash cam is essential for you gcw

    5 reasons why dash cam is essential for you

    Apple surprise refund offer get rs 10000 back on iPhone 15 iPhone 14 purchases here is how gcw

    Apple's surprise refund offer: Get Rs 10,000 back on iPhone 15 and 14 purchases – Here’s How

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon