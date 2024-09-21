Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Kerala Blasters suffered a 2-1 defeat to Punjab FC on matchday one, while East Bengal were beaten 1-0 by Bengaluru FC in their opening ISL match of the season. 

    Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    Kerala Blasters FC will play host to East Bengal FC in their second match of the 2024-25 Indian Super League season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday (September 22). Both sides are heading into the clash on the back of defeats in their opening fixtures of the season, with the hosts losing 2-1 to Punjab FC at home, while the visitors suffered a narrow 1-0 loss away to Bengaluru FC. 

    Kerala Blasters didn't have the best of starts to their new ISL season, as they were outplayed by a resilient Punjab side in Kochi on matchday one. PFC striker Luka Majcen came off the bench and break the deadlock in the 86th-minute before Jesus Jimenez's 92nd-minute header from Pritam Kotal's cross leveled the score. Two minutes later, Punjab's goal-scorer turned provider as he set up Filip Mrzljak to slot home from close range and secure all three points. 

    KBFC looked below par in the first-half of the match having failed to create even a single goal-scoring opportunity. Head coach Mikael Stahre was quick to make changes at the break, brining in Vibin Mohanan and new signing  Jimenez. Vibin gave a good account of himself in the middle of the park, dictating the play and delivering pin point attacking passes. However, mistakes at the back cost the Tuskers as they lost their opening match in front of their own supporters.  

    East Bengal, on the other hand, lost out to BFC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium courtesy of Vinith Venkateh's lone goal in the first-half. The Red & Gold Brigade finished the match with 10 men ater defender Lalchungunga was sent off in the 87th-minute. Carles Cuadrat side will need to raise their attacking quality as they managed to register just two shots on target against the Blues. 

    EBFC have made some big money signings this summer, brining in the likes of Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Madih Talal. Meanwhile Diamantakos and Jeakson will be returning to Kochi for the first time since moving to Kolkata before the start of the season. 

    Probable Lineups

    Kerala Blasters probable starting lineup: Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Aibanbha Dohling, Rahul KP, Vibin Mohanan, Alexandre Coeff, Mohammed Aimen, Noah Sadoui, Jesus Jimenez

    East Bengal probable starting lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohamed Rakip, Anwar Ali, Hijazi Maher, Mark Zothanpuia, Jeakson Singh, Saul Crespo, Madih Talal, Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Dimitrios Diamantakos

    Kerala Blasters  vs East Bengal  Schedule and Fixture 

    The ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. 

    Kerala Blasters  vs East Bengal Live Streaming Details

    The ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile  football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website. 

