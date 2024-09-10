Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Blasters unveils squad for 2024-25 ISL

    Kerala Blasters officially introduced their team for the 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The players received a grand welcome from the fans upon their arrival in Kochi. The team is aiming for a strong start under new coach Mikael Stahre.

    football Kerala Blasters unveils squad for 2024-25 Indian Super League scr
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Kerala Blasters officially introduced their team for the 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The players received a grand welcome from fans upon their arrival in Kochi. The Tuskers are aiming for a strong start under new coach Mikael Stahre. KBFC  team, which arrived in Kochi after pre-season preparations, was greeted with an enthusiastic welcome from the fans. The players and coaches arrived wearing traditional Kerala attire.

    Also read: Chinese Football Association bans 38 players, 5 officials for life in match-fixing and corruption scandal

    They shared their expectations for the upcoming season with the fans at an event held at the Lulu Mall in Kochi. Head coach Stahre expressed his delight at witnessing the unwavering enthusiasm and love of the fans for the club. He added that he expects the same level of enthusiasm and support in the coming days.

    The Blasters will play their first match of the 2024-25 ISL season against Punjab FC in Kochi on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam (September 15). The Yellow Army's main hopes this time rest on the performances of new arrivals Jesus Jimenez and Noah Soudani. Meanwhile, captain Adrian Luna will be the key man in the midfield along with local boys Vibin Mohanan and Mohammed Aimen. 

    Kerala Blasters competed in the recently concluded Durand Cup, losing 1-0 to Bengaluru FC in the quarterfinals. The Tuskers, who qualified for the playoffs of ISL  last term, courtesy of finishing fifth in the standings, lost out to Odisha FC in the knockout round. It was Ivan Vukomanovic's final match in charge of the Kochi-based outfit as the management decided to part ways with the Serbian tactician and Swedish manager Stahre was brought in for the 2024-25 campaign. 

    Also read: Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal captain suffers ankle sprain in Norway's Nations League win

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Italian fans protest during Israel's national anthem at UEFA Nations League scr

    Italian football fans turn their backs during Israel's anthem before Nations League match

    football Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal captain suffers ankle sprain in Norway's Nations League win scr

    Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal captain suffers ankle sprain in Norway's Nations League win

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Erling Haaland strikes late as Norway beat Austria 2-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Erling Haaland strikes late as Norway beat Austria 2-1

    football Suryakumar Yadav's epic reaction to ISL free-kick goals goes viral (WATCH) scr

    Suryakumar Yadav's epic reaction to ISL free-kick goals goes viral (WATCH)

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani and Dembele on target as France beat Belgium 2-0 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani and Dembele on target as France beat Belgium 2-0

    Recent Stories

    Javed Akhtar REVEALS challenges of working with Rajesh Khanna; says THIS about Amitabh Bachchan ATG

    Javed Akhtar REVEALS challenges of working with Rajesh Khanna; says THIS about Amitabh Bachchan

    Lollapalooza India 2025: Hanumankind to Shawn Mendes and more; here's a list of artists performing in Mumbai RBA

    Lollapalooza India 2025: Hanumankind to Shawn Mendes and more; here's a list of artists performing in Mumbai

    All you need to know about the mystery girl Salman Khan's brother Sohail is said to be dating RKK

    All you need to know about the mystery girl Salman Khan's brother Sohail is said to be dating

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700 gcw

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700

    Pandemic fallout: Girls' brains aged faster than boys' during Covid lockdown, new research reveals

    Pandemic fallout: Girls’ brains aged faster than boys' during Covid lockdown, new research reveals

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon