Kerala Blasters unveils squad for 2024-25 ISL

Kerala Blasters officially introduced their team for the 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The players received a grand welcome from fans upon their arrival in Kochi. The Tuskers are aiming for a strong start under new coach Mikael Stahre. KBFC team, which arrived in Kochi after pre-season preparations, was greeted with an enthusiastic welcome from the fans. The players and coaches arrived wearing traditional Kerala attire.

They shared their expectations for the upcoming season with the fans at an event held at the Lulu Mall in Kochi. Head coach Stahre expressed his delight at witnessing the unwavering enthusiasm and love of the fans for the club. He added that he expects the same level of enthusiasm and support in the coming days.

The Blasters will play their first match of the 2024-25 ISL season against Punjab FC in Kochi on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam (September 15). The Yellow Army's main hopes this time rest on the performances of new arrivals Jesus Jimenez and Noah Soudani. Meanwhile, captain Adrian Luna will be the key man in the midfield along with local boys Vibin Mohanan and Mohammed Aimen.

Kerala Blasters competed in the recently concluded Durand Cup, losing 1-0 to Bengaluru FC in the quarterfinals. The Tuskers, who qualified for the playoffs of ISL last term, courtesy of finishing fifth in the standings, lost out to Odisha FC in the knockout round. It was Ivan Vukomanovic's final match in charge of the Kochi-based outfit as the management decided to part ways with the Serbian tactician and Swedish manager Stahre was brought in for the 2024-25 campaign.

