    Iran vs Kyrgyzstan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Iran progressed through the previous round as Group E winners courtesy of collecting 14 points from 6 games, while Kyrgyzstan finished second in Group D, with 11 points to their name. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Iran will kickoff the third round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they play host to Kyrgyzstan in a Group A fixture at Folad Shahr Stadium on Thursday. The hosts progressed through the previous round as Group E winners courtesy of collecting 14 points from 6 games, while the visitors finished second in Group D, with 11 points to their name. 

    Iran have made the finals of each of the last three World Cups but they are yet to progress from the group stages. Nevertheless, Team Melli are one of the strongest footballing nations in Asia, having reached the last four stage in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. 

    Iran came from behind to beat pre-tournament favourites Japan 2-1 in the quarterfinals, before losing 3-2 to eventual champions Qatar in the semis. After that, Team Melli recorded three successive wins in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

    Despite settling for a goalless draw against Uzbekistan in their final Group E match, Amir Ghalenoei's side secured top spot in the four-team table. The hosts will be hoping to clinch a positive result having avoided defeat in each of their last 22 World Cup qualifiers. 

    Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, failed to progress from their group in the recent AFC Asian Cup, but had a fruitful World Cup qualifiers. Though the White Falcons suffered a 4-3 defeat away to Malaysia in their opening Group D fixture back in November last year, they bounced back with three successive wins and two draws to finish runners-up.  

    Having reached this far, Kyrgyzstan will be hoping to secure top two finish in the six-team table and earn automatic qualification or at least a third or fourth spot which will send them into fourth round. 

    Probable Lineups

    Iran probable starting lineup: Beiranvand, Hardani, Khalilzadeh, Hazbavi, Jalali, Jahanbakhsh, Ghorbani, Ghoddos, Ghayedi,Azmoun, Taremi

    Kyrgyzstan probable starting lineup: Tokotaev, Zhyrgalbek uulu, Brauzman, Kozubaev, Kichin, Mishchenko, Akhmedov, Abdurakhmanov, Shukurov, Alykulov, Kojo

    Iran vs Kyrgyzstan Schedule and Fixture 

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Iran and Kyrgyzstan will take place at Foland Shahr Stadium on Thursday at 9:30 PM IST. 

    Iran vs Kyrgyzstan Live Streaming Details

    The live streaming of the World Cup qualifiers will be available on Fancode in India. Meanwhile, football fans in Iran can watch the match on beIN Sports network. Those in Kyrgyzstan can catch the live action via KTRK Sport. 

