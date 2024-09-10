Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bahrain vs Japan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups

    The Samurai Blue thrashed China 7-0 last week, while Bahrain are heading into the match on the back of a surprise 1-0 win away to Australia last time in Gold Coast. 

    Japan will look to make it two wins from as many Group C  games in the third round of AFC 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, when they travel to Riffa to take on Bahrain on Tuesday. The Samurai Blue thrashed China 7-0 last week, while the Pearl Divers are heading into the match on the back of an impressive 1-0 win away to Australia last time out. 

    Bahrain secured a surprise victory against Australia at Robina Stadium on Thursday (September 5) courtesy of Harry Souttar's 89th-minute own goal. Though the Socceroos dominated the proceedings in Gold Coast, having more than 70% possession and attempting 11 shots, the Reds took all three points with just one shot on target recorded in the entire 90 minutes of play. 

    Japan, on the other hand, put seven goals past China without reply on Thursday thanks to Takumi Minamino's brace and one goal each from Wataru Endo, Kaoru Mitoma, Kunya Ito, Daizen Maeda and Takefusa Kubo. It was the Samurai Blues seventh successive victory in the World Cup qualifiers, having won each of their six second round games.

    Hajime Moriyasu's side are looking on course for a top two finish in Group C, which would seal their automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.  Since losing out to Iran in the AFC Asian Cup quarters earlier this year, Japan have won their all four games to nil, while scoring 18 goals in the process. 

    Probable Lineups

    Bahrain probable starting lineup: Lutfalla, Emmanuel, Baqer, Benaddi, Al-Khalasi, Madan, Haram, Al Asfoor, Marhoon, Al Aswad, Hasan

    Japan probable starting lineup: Suzuki, Itakura, Taniguchi, Machida, Ito, Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Kubo, Minamino, Maeda

    Bahrain vs Japan Live Streaming Details

    The live streaming of the AFC 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be available on Fancode in India. Meanwhile, football fans in Bahrain can watch the match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1 and Bahrain Sport 1. Those in Japan can catch the live action via DAZN Japan. 

