Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming

Al Nassr will look to make it five successive wins in all competitions when they play host to Al Orobah at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday (October 5). The hosts secured a 2-1 victory over Al Rayyan in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, while the visitors are heading into the match on the back of a narrow 1-0 win against Damac last weekend.

Al Nassr got the better of Al Rayyan courtesy of one goal each from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo. It was their four consecutive win, and the result extended their unbeaten run nine games in all competitions. Stefano Pioli, who took charge of the team on September 18, has enhanced their ability to break down defences, scoring nine goals in the four-match winning streak. They have been equally impressive at the back, conceding just two goals during the last four outings.

When it comes to the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr are sitting at the fourth position with 11 points to their name from five games, four adrift of leaders Al Hilal. Al Alami prevailed 2-0 over Al Wehda in their last league outing thanks to goals Angelo Gabriel and Ronaldo. It was their third top flight victory of the season.

Al Orobah, on the other hand, are languishing at the 11th position in the league table, with seven points to their name. ORO edged past Damac last time out thanks to Cristian Tello's lone goal on the stroke of half-time. It was only their second league win of the campaign.

Despite the recent success, Orobah's attackers have struggled in front of goal, finding the back of the net only six times across five league games. They will need to be at their best on Saturday to breach a well organised Al Nassr backline.

Probable Lineups

Al Nassr probable starting lineup: Bento, Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi, Al-Khaibari, Otavio, Angelo, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Orobah probable starting lineup: Coucke, Taleb, Kandouss, Zouma, Al-Zubaidi, Seri, Zubaidi, Gudmundsson, Muhar, Tello, Boateng

Al Nassr vs Al Orobah schedule and fixture

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Nassr and Al Orobah will take place at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday at 8:45 PM IST.

Al Nassr vs Al Orobah live streaming details

The live telecast of the Saudi Pro League matches in India will be provided by Sony Sport network. Meanwhile, football fans in India can also live stream the game through Sony LIV app.

