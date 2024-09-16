Ajax fans riot in Amsterdam over postponement of Eredivisie matches

Ajax are currently three matches behind in the Dutch top flight, having played only two games, recording one win and a defeat. Therefore, the club is languishing at the 15th spot, out of the relegation zone, only on goal-difference.

Ajax fans caused disturbances in Amsterdam on Sunday following the announcement that several of their fixtures have been postponed due to police strikes. According to authorities, fans gathered in the city center, set of flares, attacked buildings and clashed with officers.

Ajax's second consecutive Eredivisie match was canceled as the club's supporters came together at Leidseplein to protest against the police strikes. As reported by NL Times, the police union made the announcement on Friday that they would not be present as a result of their strike.

"The situation is unstable at the police HQ in Amsterdam. Ajax fans are vandalising the building and the police vehicles," Amsterdam police said in a statement on X. "Despite several warnings, a group continues to seek confrontation. The mobile unit (elite riot police) is now carrying out charges to drive them away," police added.

Ajax are currently three matches behind in the Dutch top flight, having played only two games, recording one win and a defeat. Therefore, the club is languishing at the 15th spot, out of the relegation zone, only on goal-difference.

Ajax, who won the Eredivisie title in 2022, didn't have a great season last term, finishing a below par fifth in the points table. Therefore, the club is keen to challenge for the title this time around.

Ajax's next fixture is against Fortuna Sittard in front of their own supporters in Amsterdam on Wednesday (September 19). After that, de Godenzonen will take on Go Ahead Eagles away from home in the Dutch top flight, before hosting Besiktas in the Europa League tie.

