Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

In a recent collaboration, two global social media superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast, joined forces on the pitch at Al-Awwal Park in Saudi Arabia. The legendary Portuguese footballer, currently playing for Al Nassr, partnered with the popular YouTuber to create some engaging content.

During the filming session, Ronaldo was seen lacing up his boots and positioning himself just inside the penalty area, facing the goal. MrBeast and three of his colleagues stood in front of the goal, jokingly trying to defend against Ronaldo's shot.

In a lighthearted moment, Ronaldo exclaimed, "Who is saying that Messi is better than me?!" The comment was a playful response to a joke made at his expense earlier in the session. The exchange show the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime nemesis, Lionel Messi, even in a casual and humorous setting.

Many ex-teammates of Cristiano previously revealed the competitive mindset he has against Messi and even calls himself the best player over the Argentine legend. The recent comment from the Portuguese captain comes as no surprise to football fans around the world as most are expecting him to hold that old rivalry close to him.

