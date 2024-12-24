Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo joins forces with MrBeast, playfully speaking about Lionel Messi in a humorous exchange, highlighting their long-standing rivalry.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH) dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

In a recent collaboration, two global social media superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast, joined forces on the pitch at Al-Awwal Park in Saudi Arabia. The legendary Portuguese footballer, currently playing for Al Nassr, partnered with the popular YouTuber to create some engaging content.

Also Read: Hansi Flick approves potential swap deal between Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford

During the filming session, Ronaldo was seen lacing up his boots and positioning himself just inside the penalty area, facing the goal. MrBeast and three of his colleagues stood in front of the goal, jokingly trying to defend against Ronaldo's shot.

In a lighthearted moment, Ronaldo exclaimed, "Who is saying that Messi is better than me?!" The comment was a playful response to a joke made at his expense earlier in the session. The exchange show the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime nemesis, Lionel Messi, even in a casual and humorous setting. 

Many ex-teammates of Cristiano previously revealed the competitive mindset he has against Messi and even calls himself the best player over the Argentine legend. The recent comment from the Portuguese captain comes as no surprise to football fans around the world as most are expecting him to hold that old rivalry close to him.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe opens up about ‘rock bottom’ moment fueling his improvement at Real Madrid

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hansi Flick approves potential swap deal between Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford dmn

Hansi Flick approves potential swap deal between Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford

Kylian Mbappe opens up about rock bottom moment fueling his improvement at Real Madrid dmn

Kylian Mbappe opens up about ‘rock bottom’ moment fueling his improvement at Real Madrid

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another 79m dmn

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another £79m

From bicycle kicks to rabonas: Top 10 goals of 2024 featuring Alejandro Garnacho & Lamine Yamal dmn

From bicycle kicks to rabonas: Top 10 goals of 2024 featuring Alejandro Garnacho & Lamine Yamal (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Performance based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process AJR

Performance-based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates snt

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it? gcw

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH) snt

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH)

Mirzapur 3 to Heeramandi: Top 10 most watched OTT web series of 2024 NTI

Mirzapur 3 to Heeramandi: Top 10 most watched OTT web series of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon