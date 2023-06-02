Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song 'Obsessed' on stage in Delhi; WATCH

    Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is getting ready to release Zara Hatke. Zara Bachke, in which Sara Ali Khan plays his wife. During Vicky's Delhi visit to promote his film, the actor was seen flaunting his moves and killer expressions, leaving the audience cheering out loud.

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song 'Obsessed' on stage in Delhi; WATCH
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 8:02 AM IST

    Everyone knows Vicky Kaushal loves Punjabi music. Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma appears to be his new fave song. Vicky can be seen dancing to the song Obsessed in a video posted online from a recent Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotional event in Delhi. He shows off his techniques and deadly expressions, leaving the audience roaring.

    Zara Hatke, Vicky Kaushal's character Sara Ali Khan, Zara Bachke's co-star, may also be seen in the video. Vicky has been seen dancing to Riar Saab's song several times. Vicky also posted a video of himself dancing to Obsessed on his Instagram stories a few days ago.

    Vicky Kaushal is preparing to release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Studios. Vicky and Sara will be sharing the screen for the first time. The film's trailer was published earlier this month, and fans have been anticipating it ever since.


    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023. Previously, Vicky Kaushal discussed the film and explained why it is a 'wonderful picture' that will be released in cinemas. “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family,” he said.

    On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is working on Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He also has Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the works, with filming set to begin in September of this year.

