    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's O Sajna 'even better' than Falguni Pathak's song

    Dhanashree Verma, who appeared in Neha Kakkar's most recent song, O Sajna, lauded the song and even said that Neha made the song 'even better' than the original song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by Falguni Pathak.
     

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's O Sajna 'even better' than Falguni Pathak's song
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 8:19 AM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and dancer, Dhanashree Verma, who just appeared in Neha Kakkar's most recent song O Sajna, could not hold back her praise for the singer and her song, which is a version of the legendary classic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by Falguni Pathak. She continued by saying Neha improved the original track much more. For those who are unaware, Neha has experienced significant trolling for her song on social media since some think she 'ruined' the original song. 

    Falguni called her out and expressed her desire to file a lawsuit against her. However, Dhanashree and Priyank Sharma believe the film's creators did the song well.

    Talking to Mid Day, Dhanashree said, "We all love this song. We have grown up listening to this song. We still listen to this song every year. When we found out it is being recreated we both got very excited because we know the song is loved by everyone and it will be loved even further if you recreate it. The way our composers Tanishk (Bagchi) Neha, and Jaani, all these guys together, they just made it even better. They have amply justified what they had to."

    Dhanashree had already told Neha about her experience shooting. Neha and Dhanashree acknowledged that they got along well together on the sets. "In O Sajna, two women take the initiative and gain authority," Neha added. "We connected on a human level and got along like a house on fire. Fans will also notice the intimacy and comfort in the song video."

    Dhanashree further stated that Neha was her "soul sister." As someone without a sister, Dhanashree commented, "I felt like I discovered a soul sister while filming O Sajna in Neha Kakkar, who is an extraordinarily kind and engaging person." She said, "Her enthusiasm is so contagious that we connected right away and had a fun while filming the track.

    Falguni Pathak has been sharing fan remarks on her Instagram Story that criticise Neha for "ruining" the former's classic song from the 1990s. On Instagram Story, Falguni reposted messages from fans, subtly criticising Neha's rendition of the song named "O Sajna."

    Following a significant criticism, Neha released a statement on social media claiming that people speak about it because they are envious of where she has come. She asserted that criticism won't impact her because she established her reputation independently.

    Actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat were featured in the original song, which was released in 1999. At a college festival, the song was performed as a puppet performance. The song was a huge success.

