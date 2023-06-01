Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Reunion gallery: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone take fans on a nostalgic ride

Do you remember Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi from the stellar cast of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Yes, they have got together on their 10th anniversary. Check out the team's photos as they have fun and frolic at the reunion party.

Naina and Bunny are most obviously exceptions to the rule that not all characters are meant to live on in fans' hearts forever. Fans will always have fond recollections of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's amazing performances as their respective roles in "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani." And since the movie turned 10 on Wednesday. Deepika aka Naina took to Instagram to share some beautiful memories, making fans go all gaga and taking them on a nostalgic trip back to 2012.

The reunion of Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin after ten years to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their movie "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" was all about recreating those moments they spent on set- the fun, the frolic, the inside jokes and most importantly, the beautiful dialogues of the film. Ayan Mukerji, the romantic comedy's director, shared a photo of their get-together on social media, in which it appeared as though time had stopped and the cast had taken the time machine to go back to when they shot the masterpiece. The pictures that Ayan posted on Instagram showed him standing with his friends and celebrities while grinning broadly.

Check out the photos:

While Kalki wore a sweet brown frock, Ranbir and Deepika teamed for the house party in all-black attire. As they all hugged and took photos, Aditya looked dashing in his clean, solid shirt. A another image showed Karan Johar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Manish Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Pritam Chakraborty celebrating the movie together in a lovely moment. Their euphoric connection and unwavering love were evident in the images. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘ was one of the highest-grossing films of 2012.

