Yashoda teaser out: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film fights every odd, from punch goons to dog chase

One of Samantha's most challenging projects thus far is her upcoming Yashoda. After captivating posters and a sneak peek video, the teaser has been released and it promises an exciting thriller. She portrays a pregnant lady who defies all expectations and is seen escaping something. The suspenseful thriller teaser genuinely sends chills down your spine.

The doctor reveals Samantha is pregnant and gives her advice at the start of the teaser. But despite being pregnant, she defies all expectations and rebels. We are excited to see what the actress has in store after promising yet another outstanding performance.

Also Read: Brahmastra movie review: Social media users go gaga over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film

Today, the Yashoda movie's trailer was released by its creators, giving viewers their first look at the bizarre yet alluring Yashoda world. The teaser, which depicts a pregnant woman at a gynaecologist's office, shows Samantha defying pregnancy dos and don'ts while packing a punch and being pursued by someone in the action thriller.

The teaser aims to raise interest in the nail-biting action thriller that will take place on the edge of the set by piqueing attention just enough without giving away too much.

Yashoda, a Sivalenka Krishna Prasad production, is presented on a grand scale and is available in five languages. It has an innovative idea. The movie, in which Samantha co-stars with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan, reveals yet another facet of the actor's ability.

Also Read: Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

The teaser seeks to stir curiosity without giving away too much about the suspenseful action drama that will occur on the edge of the set.

A Sivalenka Krishna Prasad production, Yashoda is performed in five languages and on a big stage. It has a creative concept. Samantha co-stars in the film with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan, and it demonstrates yet another talent of the actor.