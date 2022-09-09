Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yashoda teaser out: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film fights every odd, from punch goons to dog chase

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Yashoda shows a pregnant lady fighting to live. Watch the thrilling teaser, where she plays the role of pregnant woman

    Yashoda teaser out: Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film fights every odd, from punch goons to dog chase RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    One of Samantha's most challenging projects thus far is her upcoming Yashoda. After captivating posters and a sneak peek video, the teaser has been released and it promises an exciting thriller. She portrays a pregnant lady who defies all expectations and is seen escaping something. The suspenseful thriller teaser genuinely sends chills down your spine.

    The doctor reveals Samantha is pregnant and gives her advice at the start of the teaser. But despite being pregnant, she defies all expectations and rebels. We are excited to see what the actress has in store after promising yet another outstanding performance.

    Also Read: Brahmastra movie review: Social media users go gaga over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film

    Today, the Yashoda movie's trailer was released by its creators, giving viewers their first look at the bizarre yet alluring Yashoda world. The teaser, which depicts a pregnant woman at a gynaecologist's office, shows Samantha defying pregnancy dos and don'ts while packing a punch and being pursued by someone in the action thriller.

    The teaser aims to raise interest in the nail-biting action thriller that will take place on the edge of the set by piqueing attention just enough without giving away too much.

    Yashoda, a Sivalenka Krishna Prasad production, is presented on a grand scale and is available in five languages. It has an innovative idea. The movie, in which Samantha co-stars with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan, reveals yet another facet of the actor's ability.

    Also Read: Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

    The teaser seeks to stir curiosity without giving away too much about the suspenseful action drama that will occur on the edge of the set.

    A Sivalenka Krishna Prasad production, Yashoda is performed in five languages and on a big stage. It has a creative concept. Samantha co-stars in the film with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan, and it demonstrates yet another talent of the actor.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022 RBA

    Anushka Sharma pens cute note for Virat Kohli: Cricketer scored 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

    Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculating Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment RBA

    Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculates Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment

    Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say RBA

    Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena Kapoor to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes RBA

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes

    Picture Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look RBA

    Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

    Recent Stories

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: From currencies to national anthem, what changes with incoming King Charles AJR

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: From currencies to national anthem, what changes with incoming King Charles

    Apple iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature is it be available in India gcw

    iPhone 14 has SOS satellite connectivity feature; Will it be available in India?

    Bhojpuri actresses Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey's SEXY dance video with Nirahua goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

    Bhojpuri actresses Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey's SEXY dance video with Nirahua goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    Here is why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States gcw

    Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

    Delhi Many injured, several feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad Market area - adt

    Delhi: Five injured, several feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad Market area

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon