Yami Gautam shared a family picture on Instagram to wish her younger brother Ojas a happy birthday. Her husband Aditya Dhar and actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal also extended their wishes to Ojas, who worked on the film 'Dhurandhar'.

Birthday Wishes Pour In for Ojas Gautam

Actor Yami Gautam has extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her younger brother, Ojas Gautam, along with an adorable message. Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared a beautiful family picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to the brightest Gautam. May you always stay blessed with wisdom, talent & kindness. Forever my little baby brother, Ojas."

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Many reacted to the post, including actor Ranveer Singh, who commented, "Beautiful boy! God bless." Yami's husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, also posted a thoughtful post for Ojas, wishing him much love and happiness. Dhar shared a carousel of pictures from the sets of his blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' and wrote, "To the boy who is destined to become a Legend. OJAS, Happy Birthday!! Wishing you Love, Luck and Happiness forever. Always keep shining! You're truly special."

Actor Arjun Rampal commented, "Love u Ojas." It is worth mentioning that Ojas Gautam was a part of the production team for 'Dhurandhar', serving as additional screenplay and director's assistant.

Yami Gautam on the Work Front

On the work front, Yami Gautam was recently seen in Suparn Verma's 'HAQ', co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The film was based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. Produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, 'Haq' is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Yami was also seen in a cameo role in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.