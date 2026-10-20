Actor Yami Gautam performed Ravan Dahan in Delhi, calling it a special experience. From Udhampur and Srinagar to Jodhpur and Gorakhpur, the festival of Vijayadashami brought communities together to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Actor Yami Gautam joined Dussehra celebrations in Delhi on Tuesday and performed Ravan Dahan, as people across the country marked Vijayadashami with the traditional burning of Ravana effigies, cultural programmes and religious processions. From Udhampur and Srinagar to Ujjain, Jodhpur and Gorakhpur, the festival brought communities together to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Addressing the gathering in Delhi, Yami said it was a special experience to celebrate Vijayadashami with so many people. She also stressed the importance of introducing children to India's culture and festivals. “This is my first experience of this kind. So many people have gathered here on such an auspicious and special day, on the occasion of Vijayadashami. It is a very special moment for all of us to celebrate together,” she said.

Thanking the audience for their love and respect, Yami said she was especially happy to see children attending the celebrations. She highlighted the importance of helping younger generations understand the significance of Indian festivals and traditions. “I think childhood memories are the most beautiful and strongest. It is very important to familiarise children with our culture, traditions, festivals and celebrations, and help them understand the significance of these occasions,” she said, extending her wishes to the people on Vijayadashami.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who was also present, spoke about returning to the city after many years and reconnecting with memories of his childhood spent there with his parents. “Coming back here after so many years feels like returning home. It brought back memories of my childhood and the time I spent in this city with my parents,” he said, adding that he would like to return more often to relive those memories.

Celebrations Across India

In Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, thousands gathered at the Sports Stadium to celebrate Vijayadashami. The event culminated in the burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad. Security arrangements included personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and specialised K9 dog squads to maintain vigil at the venue. District Development Commissioner Ananth Dwivedi, elected representatives, senior police officers and other dignitaries attended the celebrations.

In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, specially designed effigies of Ravana and Meghnad emerged as major attractions at the Railway Field. While Ravana's effigy could turn its head, Meghnad's moved around the ground, drawing the attention of spectators. Chandrajit Singh Nikku, convenor of the Railway Youth Social Club, said the Dussehra festival had been organised at the venue for the past 35 years, with the team introducing new features to the effigies each year.

In Gaya, Bihar, thousands gathered at the historic Gandhi Maidan to witness the burning of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad. The event included fireworks and a procession organised by Shri Adarsh Leela Samiti, whose Ramleela performers portraying Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman and the vanar sena travelled from Bata More to Gandhi Maidan. Lord Ram and Lakshman were represented in the ceremonial burning of the effigies. Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar attended the programme.

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a 70-foot effigy of Ravana was set ablaze at the Ramlila Maidan. Former Jodhpur ruler Gaj Singh, Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel and Mayor Prasann Chand Mehta participated in the ceremony. The event began with prayers to Lord Ram and concluded with fireworks. Patel described Vijayadashami as a symbol of the victory of virtue over sin and truth over falsehood, and extended festive greetings to the people of Jodhpur and Marwar. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participated in the Vijayadashami celebrations in Jaipur.

Durgapur in West Bengal also witnessed large crowds at the Chitralaya Mela Ground, where the Akhil Bharatiya Sanskritik Parishad organised the annual Ravan Dahan programme. Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad were burnt, accompanied by fireworks and a theatrical presentation of the Ramayana.

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Lord Mahakaleshwar Procession in Ujjain

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the traditional procession of Lord Mahakaleshwar took place on Vijayadashami. The deity was carried in a silver palanquin from the Mahakaleshwar temple through the city's main roads to the Dussehra Maidan, where the Shami tree was worshipped. Shami leaves were offered to the deity following the traditional ritual associated with the festival. Police personnel presented a guard of honour at the temple's main entrance, while elephants, horses, a band, police contingents and devotional groups accompanied the procession.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, the Punjabi Hindu Biradari organised Ravan Dahan, attended by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, along with other ministers and dignitaries.

In Leh, Ladakh, the traditional ceremony was held at the historic Polo Ground, while Srinagar witnessed Ravan Dahan at S.K. Stadium. Ravan Dahan was also performed at S.K. Stadium in Srinagar on the occasion of Dussehra.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Dussehra festival organised by Bannu Biradari at Parade Ground. He extended Vijayadashami greetings and wished people happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being.

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended Dussehra celebrations at the Ramlila ground. Varanasi and Rohtak also witnessed traditional Ravan Dahan ceremonies. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the Vijayadashami celebrations in Rohtak.

Across these celebrations, the burning of Ravana's effigy remained the central ritual, symbolising the victory of good over evil and marking the enduring cultural and religious significance of Vijayadashami.