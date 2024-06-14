Father's Day 2024: 7 movies you can watch with your father THIS day

Entertainment
Father-daughter relationships are profound, unique. For Father's Day 2024, here are seven films that beautifully explore the deep bonds
In this inspiring drama, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) faces immense struggles while trying to provide for his young son, Christopher (Jaden Smith)
This heartwarming comedy follows George Banks (Steve Martin) as he navigates the emotional and financial challenges of his daughter Annie's wedding
In this sci-fi epic, Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) leaves his daughter Murph to embark on a space mission to save humanity. The film explores themes of love, sacrifice
Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) is a widowed lawyer raising his daughter Scout in the racially charged South. Through his defense of a black man wrongly accused of rape
In this action-packed thriller, Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson), a retired CIA operative, must use his skills to rescue his kidnapped daughter Kim
Richard Hoover (Greg Kinnear) is a father who embarks on a cross-country trip to support his daughter Olive's dream of participating in a beauty pageant
This animated adventure features Marlin, a clownfish, searching the ocean for his missing son, Nemo. Along the way, Marlin learns to trust others and let go