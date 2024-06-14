 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Father's Day 2024: 7 movies you can watch with your father THIS day

Father-daughter relationships are profound, unique. For Father's Day 2024, here are seven films that beautifully explore the deep bonds

Image credits: IMDb

The Pursuit of Happyness

In this inspiring drama, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) faces immense struggles while trying to provide for his young son, Christopher (Jaden Smith)

Image credits: IMDb

Father of the Bride

This heartwarming comedy follows George Banks (Steve Martin) as he navigates the emotional and financial challenges of his daughter Annie's wedding

Image credits: IMDb

Interstellar

In this sci-fi epic, Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) leaves his daughter Murph to embark on a space mission to save humanity. The film explores themes of love, sacrifice

Image credits: IMDb

To Kill a Mockingbird

Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) is a widowed lawyer raising his daughter Scout in the racially charged South. Through his defense of a black man wrongly accused of rape

Image credits: IMDb

Taken

In this action-packed thriller, Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson), a retired CIA operative, must use his skills to rescue his kidnapped daughter Kim

Image credits: IMDb

Little Miss Sunshine

Richard Hoover (Greg Kinnear) is a father who embarks on a cross-country trip to support his daughter Olive's dream of participating in a beauty pageant

Image credits: IMDb

Finding Nemo

This animated adventure features Marlin, a clownfish, searching the ocean for his missing son, Nemo. Along the way, Marlin learns to trust others and let go

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One