Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant 2nd Pre-wedding pictures OUT [PHOTOS]

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani left for their 2nd pre-wedding with the biggies of Bollywood earlier this month. Here are some exclusive pictures from the event. Check them out here

Image credits: Instagram

Radhika Merchant

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looks radiant in this red princess dress

Image credits: Instagram

Gala set up

This aerial picture from the event gives a glimpse of how grand the event was

Image credits: Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is seen grooving in a rose pink sparkle dress

Image credits: Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looks elegant in this white rose patterned off-shoulder dress

Image credits: Instagram

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant looks ethereal in this off-shoulder gold and white trail gown

Image credits: Instagram

Katty Perry

American singer Katty Perry set the stage on fire with her performance

Image credits: Instagram

Katty Perry, Radhika

Katty Perry affectionately kisses bride-to-be Radhika Merchant

Image credits: Instagram

Radhika, Anant

Radhika, Anant Ambani looks real-life disney prince, princess in this picture. Radhike is wearing a sky blue off-shoulder gown, Anant is wearing a black embellished 3-piece

Image credits: Instagram
