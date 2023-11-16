Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, celebs cheer for India as they reach finals

    For yesterday's India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final, the stadium was filled with celebrities and they later took to their social media handles to congratulate and send good wishes to the team. Here's what celebs posted.

    On November 15, 2023, India's men in blue defeated the men in black New Zealand, by 70 runs to reach the World Cup final. The day became even more special when Virat Kohli hit his 50th One Day International century, Shreyas Iyer's second consecutive hundred, and Mohammed Shami's third five-wicket haul in three weeks highlighted India's tenth consecutive triumph in the competition.

    The stadium was filled with celebrities and they later took to their social media handles to congratulate and send good wishes to the team. Here's what celebs posted.

    Celebrities social media reactions

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Madhuri Dixit

    Ayushman Khurana

    Suniel Shetty

    Anupam Kher

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Mohanlal

    World Cup 2023 final

    So far, team India tops the table and has not lost a single match in the tournament. The World Cup final will be played on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India will face either Australia or South Africa depending on whoever wins the second semi-final. 

