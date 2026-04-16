Veteran actor Raza Murad lauded the Women's Reservation Bill, saying it opens new paths for women. He urged the government to increase the reservation from 33 per cent to 50 per cent, a sentiment echoed by singer Anoop Jalota.

Raza Murad Hails Bill, Urges 50% Quota

Veteran actor Raza Murad has welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill, highlighting that the move will open new paths of progress for women across the country. Speaking to ANI, Raza Murad shared, "It is a matter of great joy and appreciation that the Indian government is giving 33 per cent reservation to women. New paths for progress will open up for them. Without women, we cannot even imagine the nation. Their contribution in every sector is remarkable. In every field, women are ahead of men."

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He expressed deep gratitude to the government, further urging that women should be given 50 per cent reservation in the future. "This is truly commendable. I hope that the reservation for women is increased from 33 per cent to 50 per cent. Even in terms of population, women and men are equal. There was a time when women were not considered capable, but when they got opportunities, they proved themselves and even surpassed men," Raza Murad added.

Anoop Jalota Backs 50% Reservation

Likewise, devotional singer Anoop Jalota also echoed similar sentiments, stating that women deserve a 50 per cent reservation in the Parliament. "Women should be given 50 per cent reservation. Women are not behind in any field. They are equal in every aspect. If you look at pilots and scientists, women are present everywhere," he told ANI, further highlighting female dominance across various sectors.

"Even in the music industry, we have had legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Bhosle. Then there are artists like Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal. When it comes to musical instruments, Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of Pt Ravi Shankar, has also been doing well, and Anuradha Pal is performing excellently on the tabla. After the increase to 33 per cent, I hope it will soon be raised to 50 per cent. Women are equal in every sphere," Jalota added.

Parliament Convenes for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. (ANI)