Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few gorgeous photos from her holiday in the Maldives. The diva swims in a stunning orange bikini in the first few photos.

Shanaya Kapoor's social media trip diaries have set significant holiday ambitions for admirers. Shanaya flew to the Maldives for a quiet holiday in the tropical paradise. On Monday, the aspiring actress posted a series of photos on Instagram showcasing the lovely setting and her great appearance. The first shot shows her creating a pose while relaxing in the pool overlooking the deep blue sea.

The diva also posted a video of herself exiting the water in a blue bikini. Shanaya appears in an orange bikini, displaying her toned form in another photo. Additional photographs and videos show the location, restaurant, her breakfast with a view, a charming selfie, and much more. She captioned the post as, “wholesome.”

This isn't the only image the rising actress has shared with her followers during her holiday in the Maldives. Shanaya shared a video of spending her day on a tropical island. The debutant has done it everything, from getting up in the morning, having a cup of coffee, working out, cycling, resting, eating in some delectable food, going scuba diving, swimming, taking a stroll on the beach, and much more. The diva also wore several amazing clothes, including bikinis, shorts, and gowns.

Shanaya also posted another photo of herself at the beach. She may be seen creating a stance while resting on a palm tree. The diva may be seen wearing a mustard yellow bralette top with pleats and lavender lace embroidery. She wore it with a high-rise skirt with ruffles at the bottom. She accessorised with a wavy hairstyle, little makeup, a tiny chain, and silver bangles and hand accessories.

Meanwhile, Shanaya is preparing to make her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's directorial debut Bedhadak. Gurfateh Pirzada and Vikram Bhatt also play essential parts in the film. The film is expected to begin production this year.