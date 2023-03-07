Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra

The official trailer of Citadel, the highly anticipated spy thriller that features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles, is now winning the internet.

Citadel, the highly anticipated spy thriller series produced by the renowned directors' duo Russo Brothers, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in April 2023.

The much-awaited project, which features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles, has already garnered the attention and eyeballs of audiences across the globe with its highly-intriguing posters and teasers.

ALSO READ: Khushbu Sundar to Deepika Padukone: 9 times when celebs spoke up about their sexual abuse experiences

Now, the makers of Citadel have finally released the official trailer of the espionage series, which has also won the fans' and netizens' hearts on the internet. Before the series premiere, here are seven reasons why you should watch the series.

1. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's nuanced acting raise curiosity about the series:

We see Priyanka and Richard's finesse-filled performance in the trailer and the electrifying chemistry. We see many emotional moments, with the action being high-octane in every frame with exceptional acting by Priyanka and Richard.

2. Priyanka and Richard's electrifying on-screen chemistry:

The lead pair, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden look captivating and badass in their spy avatars in the trailer. Priyanka and Richard have set the screens ablaze with their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

3. Citadel promises action and a multitude of emotions:

As seen in the trailer, Citadel promises a blend of action, drama, love, secrets, spies fighting to save the future, brilliant cinematography, superb visuals, excellent direction, gritty background score, and incredible production design in the trailer declares that Citadel is a well-written and well-made series, when it comes to both the creative and technical aspects.

4. The Citadel trailer teases fans yet gives out only glimpses:

The official trailer of Citadel, with a duration of 2.05 minutes, revolves around two strong characters, played by Priyanka Chopra (Nadia Sinh) and Richard Madden (Mason Kane), former spies of Citadel, that with forgotten memories, work together to save future. It teases fans by giving only glimpses of action and dramatic emotional stories waiting for them, yet does not give away much and makes them hungry to watch the entire series unfold.

5. Priyanka and Richard's remarkable performances are a mix of swag and oomph:

Priyanka Chopra (Nadia Sinh) and Richard Madden (Mason Kane), are two former spies of Citadel, an independent spy organization, who get their memories wiped out after suffering a lot in a near-fatal bomb blast eight years back. After eight years, the spy duo tries recollecting their past while working on a mission together to save the future.

6. The six-episodic actioner-drama series Citadel has become highly-anticipated series this year:

The first season of the groundbreaking global series, Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers, consists of six episodes. With two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

7. Citadel, the series, will be released on a pan-India level:

Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Citadel will premiere in multiple regional languages apart, from English and Hindi, like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Trailer

The official trailer of Citadel is out now. You can also watch it here.

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts toned abs in black sports bra with belly dance moves