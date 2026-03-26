The Hollywood Reporter India's Women in Entertainment Power List honoured industry leaders. Guneet Monga cited low stats for women directors (<7%), while Kiran Rao noted positive changes. Sonam Bajwa, Nitanshi Goel, and Sayani Gupta also attended.

The Hollywood Reporter India's second Women in Entertainment Power List brought together some of the most influential women from across the industry on Wednesday evening. The event celebrated women working in film, television, music, digital platforms, and new media. Several well-known faces from the film industry attended the event, including Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao, Sonam Bajwa, Nitanshi Goel, and Sayani Gupta.

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Guneet Monga: 'Numbers are still low'

Speaking about the importance of such recognition and the current scenario for women filmmakers, producer Guneet Monga shared that the numbers are still low and more support is needed. "If you look at the stats, around 2,500 films are made every year, and less than 7 per cent are directed by women. So recognition like this is very important so that more women can get opportunities," Monga told ANI.

Kiran Rao: 'It's very different now'

Filmmaker Kiran Rao spoke about how things have changed over the years and how more women are now part of the industry in different roles. "A lot has changed. When I started in the film industry, there were very few women on sets. Today, 25 years later, we have women directors, producers, cinematographers, writers, composers, it's very different now. It will continue to change, and I hope it does," she said.

Actors Share Their Perspectives

Actor Sonam Bajwa shared her happiness on being included in the list and also spoke about the recent blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.' She said, "I feel really good. For me, it's a big deal to be included in this list."

Talking about 'Dhurandhar 2', the actress added, "I've seen the film, and I really liked it. I want to congratulate the whole team because it's broken all records and is doing amazingly well."

'Laapataa Ladies' fame Nitanshi Goel spoke about the importance of celebrating women and how cinema is changing. She said, "This event is to celebrate women in cinema, and some very inspiring women are present here today. Cinema has changed a lot in terms of storytelling, characters, and overall filmmaking."

Actor Sayani Gupta shared that while things have improved, there is still a long way to go. She said, "Things have changed, but I feel it hasn't changed as much as it should. There's still a lot to improve. But this space and event remind us that better times are coming, and maybe we'll get even more opportunities in the future."

Meanwhile, talking about the event, from actors and filmmakers to producers and creators, the evening focused on recognising women who are making their mark and opening doors for others in the industry. (ANI)