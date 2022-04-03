Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy

Did you know Will Smith's upcoming action film Fast and Loose was put on hold amid the infamous slap episode with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022?

Will Smith has dominated the world news for the last seven days following the Oscars 2022 incident in which he slapped Chris Rock on the stage. Following this, the actor issued a public apology to the comedian and his resignation from The Academy. According to rumours, the actor's forthcoming projects appear to be in jeopardy due to the scandal.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith's upcoming action film Fast and Loose has been halted by Netflix. The movie just underwent another major shift when director David Leitch left to concentrate on Ryan Gosling's Fall Guy. However, it appears that Smith's recent Oscars slap scandal has forced the streaming giant to put the project on hold even further.

Not just that, Fast and Loose may be on hold, Will's other future projects include Emancipation, an AppleTV+ drama, which is yet to confirm its release date. Also, the actor had been in discussions Bad Boys 4; but, according to THR, Sony appears to have placed the project on hold due to Oscars controversy.

On the other hand, Chris Rock addressed the issue during a recent comedy act in Boston, saying that he is still digesting what happened.

Hollywood publicist Michael Levine recently talked to CBC News about the whole Oscars incident and said that this would affect Will Smith's stock, at least for the short term, as people might be unwilling to invest in him now. What the actor has done does not constitute a bullet that grazed his small left toe. But instead, one near to the heart, which is why no one may be prepared to raise their hand and create a Will Smith film.

