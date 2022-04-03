Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy

    Did you know Will Smith's upcoming action film Fast and Loose was put on hold amid the infamous slap episode with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022?

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    Will Smith has dominated the world news for the last seven days following the Oscars 2022 incident in which he slapped Chris Rock on the stage. Following this, the actor issued a public apology to the comedian and his resignation from The Academy. According to rumours, the actor's forthcoming projects appear to be in jeopardy due to the scandal.

    According to the Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith's upcoming action film Fast and Loose has been halted by Netflix. The movie just underwent another major shift when director David Leitch left to concentrate on Ryan Gosling's Fall Guy. However, it appears that Smith's recent Oscars slap scandal has forced the streaming giant to put the project on hold even further.

    Also Read: Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith's Oscars slap; know what happened after the punch

    Not just that, Fast and Loose may be on hold, Will's other future projects include Emancipation, an AppleTV+ drama, which is yet to confirm its release date. Also, the actor had been in discussions Bad Boys 4; but, according to THR, Sony appears to have placed the project on hold due to Oscars controversy.

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy RBA

    Also Read: 'Shocking, painful and inexcusable': Will Smith quits Oscars Academy

    On the other hand, Chris Rock addressed the issue during a recent comedy act in Boston, saying that he is still digesting what happened.

    Hollywood publicist Michael Levine recently talked to CBC News about the whole Oscars incident and said that this would affect Will Smith's stock, at least for the short term, as people might be unwilling to invest in him now. What the actor has done does not constitute a bullet that grazed his small left toe. But instead, one near to the heart, which is why no one may be prepared to raise their hand and create a Will Smith film.

    Also Read: Will Smith may lose his Oscar for best actor over Chris Rock slap

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns after 7 years to defeat Seth Rollins; fans go wild-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    Hollywood Grammys 2022 Tony Bennett to skip ceremony Lady Gaga to honour him drb

    Grammys 2022: Tony Bennett to skip ceremony, Lady Gaga to honour him

    AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes rumoured World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38: I'll believe it when I see it-ayh

    AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' rumoured WWE return: "I'll believe it when I see it"

    Did Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding drb

    Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding?

    Recent Stories

    Ex PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan s party PTI activist Report gcw

    Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan's party activist: Report

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    Opinion Sri Lanka crisis: India needs to send a big-banner package

    Sri Lanka crisis: India needs to send a big-banner package

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes returns after 7 years to defeat Seth Rollins; fans go wild-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    Hollywood Grammys 2022 Tony Bennett to skip ceremony Lady Gaga to honour him drb

    Grammys 2022: Tony Bennett to skip ceremony, Lady Gaga to honour him

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon