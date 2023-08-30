Will Smith is back with 'I Am Legend 2': Know the release date, plot, where to watch and more

Will Smith's I Am Legend 2 will leap several decades from the first film's events, analysing a world where nature has reclaimed urban landscapes. Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan will join the star cast.

'I Am Legend 2', the much-awaited sequel, is now in production and will star Will Smith again. The writer of the first I Am Legend film, Akiva Goldsman, still wields the writing pen for this post-apocalyptic symphony. He has been working on creating a story that is reportedly really amazing. To bring this beast to life, Goldsman's production firm, Weed Road, has a fancy agreement with Warner Bros.

I Am Legend 2 has been on fans' minds since its formal announcement in March 2022. The movie's release date has yet to be announced since it's still in the planning phases. Will Smith, who starred as Dr. Robert Neville in the first movie, is returning to play the part that made him famous. Following the original movie's alternate conclusion in the sequel puts Smith's character back into the story.

Michael B. Jordan, a well-known actor from blockbusters like Creed and Black Panther, has joined the cast. Jordan's presence has accelerated the sequel's development and raised the level of suspense in the narrative.

I am Legend 2: Synopsis, Plot, and more

Some hints have surfaced even though precise plot specifics are being kept carefully. I Am Legend 2 will take place many years after the events of the first movie and explore a future where urban areas have been reclaimed by nature. The immersive world of The Last of Us, a well-known video game and HBO drama series was the idea for this post-apocalyptic ambience.

Despite the anticipation for the follow-up, a caravan is not yet accessible. Filming has yet to begin, and continuing labour problems in Hollywood might delay the release date. Fans may thus need to wait a little longer to get a taste of the following cinematic experience.

I Am Legend 2 can potentially recapture the riveting suspense that characterised the first movie. This sequel is shaping up to be a widely anticipated addition to the post-apocalyptic genre with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan on board.



