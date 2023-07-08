Kichcha Sudeep filed defamation case against MN Kumar, demands Rs 10 crores, apology

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep filed a defamation suit against producer MN Kumar after he accused the actor of receiving compensation and refusing to work on a project with him.

Kichcha Sudeep has sent a legal notice to producers MN Kumar and MN Suresh for publicly disparaging him. According to the producer, the Kannada actor accepted payment and agreed to work on a project with him but has not set a date. He has since filed a defamation suit against the producer. According to Bangalore Times sources, Kichcha has filed a complaint against producers MN Kumar and MN Suresh for making such statements against him.

The actor Vikrant Rona also reportadely demanded an apology and Rs 10 crores for making derogatory statements against him. On the other side, the producer has brought the matter to the South Indian Film Chamber.

MN Kumar, the producer, reportedly accused Kichcha Sudeep of eluding him after accepting payment to perform a film. Kumar and Sudeep had previously collaborated four times. The producer funded the actor's films Ranga (S.S.L.C), Kashi From Village, Maanikya, and Mukunda Murari, as well as released Swathi Muthu, My Autograph, and many others.

Concerning the incident between Kichcha Sudeep and MN Kumar

On July 4, producer MN Kumar accused the actor of dodging him after accepting payment for a production. The producer said that they mutually agreed to shoot a film eight years ago but had yet to assign him dates. He further stated that the actor promised to start production on his project after Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona, but has been unavailable. MN Kumar further said that he attempted to contact Sudeep several times but received no answer.

MN Kumar was reported in the TOI as claiming that he registered Muttatti Satyaraju as the title for the supposed film, and that director Nanda Kishore was also on board. In a recent news conference, Kumar also warned that he will hold a dharna if the issue is not rectified in two days.

According to OTT play, he stated, "Whatever has been done to me should not be done to someone else." I beg you to resolve this issue. I've gone through a lot of pain and insult. If the problem is not resolved within the next two days, I am willing to picket outside his home or at his shooting location."



Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep has revealed his next collaboration with filmmaker Vijay Kartikeya. Kalaipuli S Thanu produces the unnamed film, tentatively titled Kichcha46.