Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kichcha Sudeep filed defamation case against MN Kumar, demands Rs 10 crores, apology

    Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep filed a defamation suit against producer MN Kumar after he accused the actor of receiving compensation and refusing to work on a project with him.
     

    Kichcha Sudeep filed defamation case against MN Kumar, demands Rs 10 crores, apology RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Kichcha Sudeep has sent a legal notice to producers MN Kumar and MN Suresh for publicly disparaging him. According to the producer, the Kannada actor accepted payment and agreed to work on a project with him but has not set a date. He has since filed a defamation suit against the producer. According to Bangalore Times sources, Kichcha has filed a complaint against producers MN Kumar and MN Suresh for making such statements against him.

    The actor Vikrant Rona also reportadely demanded an apology and Rs 10 crores for making derogatory statements against him. On the other side, the producer has brought the matter to the South Indian Film Chamber. 

    Also Read: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ekta Kapoor unveils release date of highly anticipated sequel

    MN Kumar, the producer, reportedly accused Kichcha Sudeep of eluding him after accepting payment to perform a film. Kumar and Sudeep had previously collaborated four times. The producer funded the actor's films Ranga (S.S.L.C), Kashi From Village, Maanikya, and Mukunda Murari, as well as released Swathi Muthu, My Autograph, and many others.

    Concerning the incident between Kichcha Sudeep and MN Kumar
    On July 4, producer MN Kumar accused the actor of dodging him after accepting payment for a production. The producer said that they mutually agreed to shoot a film eight years ago but had yet to assign him dates. He further stated that the actor promised to start production on his project after Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona, but has been unavailable. MN Kumar further said that he attempted to contact Sudeep several times but received no answer.

    MN Kumar was reported in the TOI as claiming that he registered Muttatti Satyaraju as the title for the supposed film, and that director Nanda Kishore was also on board. In a recent news conference, Kumar also warned that he will hold a dharna if the issue is not rectified in two days. 

    Also Read: Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise SHOCKS journalist by speaking in Hindi

    According to OTT play, he stated, "Whatever has been done to me should not be done to someone else." I beg you to resolve this issue. I've gone through a lot of pain and insult. If the problem is not resolved within the next two days, I am willing to picket outside his home or at his shooting location."
     
    Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep has revealed his next collaboration with filmmaker Vijay Kartikeya. Kalaipuli S Thanu produces the unnamed film, tentatively titled Kichcha46.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bawaal Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer global trailer launch set to ignite worldwide excitement ATG

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer global trailer launch set to ignite worldwide excitement

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting cheesily during meeting ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting candidly during meeting, here's what we know

    Fans excited as BTS member Jimin, SHINee's Taemin as BFF duo perform together ADC

    Fans excited as BTS member Jimin, and SHINee's Taemin perform together after 7 years

    Shraddha Kapoor's glowing skin secret is finally OUT; Learn and apply actress's DIY face mask NOW ADC

    Shraddha Kapoor's glowing skin secret is finally OUT; Learn and apply actress's DIY face mask NOW

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date ADC

    Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor stun in stylish outfits on romantic dinner date

    Recent Stories

    Bawaal Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer global trailer launch set to ignite worldwide excitement ATG

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer global trailer launch set to ignite worldwide excitement

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting cheesily during meeting ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting candidly during meeting, here's what we know

    Chocolate to Alcohol-7 food items that are toxic food for dogs RBA EAI

    Chocolate to Alcohol-7 food items that are toxic food for dogs

    Kosha Mangso to Chicken Dak Bungalow: 7 famous meat recipes of Bengal ATG EAI

    Kosha Mangso to Chicken Dak Bungalow: 7 famous meat recipes of Bengal

    Rosogolla to Mihidana: 10 iconic Bengali sweets ATG EAI

    Rosogolla to Mihidana: 10 iconic Bengali sweets

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon