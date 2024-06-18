Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far

Fans anxiously awaited the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which was set to be released on August 15, 2024. However, the film's release date has been officially postponed. Now, the film will be released on December 6

Allu Arjun became a national phenomenon in 2021 after Sukumar's film Pushpa: The Rise was released. The film was a huge success, especially considering the difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 epidemic. Fans anxiously awaited the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule,' which was set to be released on August 15, 2024. However, the film's release date has been officially postponed.

According to insiders close to the production, Pushpa 2 will not hit cinemas on the originally scheduled date. "There have been conversations regarding the delay for quite some time. "The team was struggling to complete the shoot and finalise the edit in time for the August 15, 2024 release," a source said.

The decision to postpone was taken lately, and a formal notification was issued yesterday, announcing that the release date has been pushed back to December 6.

According to the source, Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and production firm Mythri Movie Makers are currently contemplating several alternative dates. These include Dussehra 2024 (December 2024) and Pongal 2025. However, Pushpa 2 is most likely to be launched in December 2024.

For perspective, Pushpa: The Rise was published on December 17, 2021. Therefore, a December release for the sequel seems appropriate.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the postponement of Pushpa 2 is related to the political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh (AP). During the election campaign, Allu Arjun supported a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) member, which irritated Pawan Kalyan's followers and members of the Mega family. Naga Babu and Sai Dharam Tej, members of the Mega family, conveyed their veiled discontent with Allu Arjun via social media.

Given that Pawan Kalyan is now the Deputy Chief Minister, there is a lot of resentment among Allu's followers. Pushpa 2's release during this period of political uncertainty may have a detrimental influence on the film's reception in Telugu-speaking areas. This political backdrop might be a crucial influence in the decision to postpone the film's release, presumably to minimise negative repercussions on its box office performance.

About Pushpa 2

So far, the Pushpa 2 team has shared a teaser and two tracks. However, the delay is expected to impact their promotional plan. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will provide significant performances in the sequel. Pushpa: The Rule will centre on the tension between Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil's character.

