Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far

    Fans anxiously awaited the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which was set to be released on August 15, 2024. However, the film's release date has been officially postponed. Now, the film will be released on December 6

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    Allu Arjun became a national phenomenon in 2021 after Sukumar's film Pushpa: The Rise was released. The film was a huge success, especially considering the difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 epidemic. Fans anxiously awaited the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule,' which was set to be released on August 15, 2024. However, the film's release date has been officially postponed.

    According to insiders close to the production, Pushpa 2 will not hit cinemas on the originally scheduled date. "There have been conversations regarding the delay for quite some time. "The team was struggling to complete the shoot and finalise the edit in time for the August 15, 2024 release," a source said.

    Also Read: Diljit to Priyanka: Indians who were guests at Jimmy Fallon's show

    The decision to postpone was taken lately, and a formal notification was issued yesterday, announcing that the release date has been pushed back to December 6.

    According to the source, Allu Arjun, director Sukumar, and production firm Mythri Movie Makers are currently contemplating several alternative dates. These include Dussehra 2024 (December 2024) and Pongal 2025. However, Pushpa 2 is most likely to be launched in December 2024.

    For perspective, Pushpa: The Rise was published on December 17, 2021. Therefore, a December release for the sequel seems appropriate.

    Meanwhile, there are allegations that the postponement of Pushpa 2 is related to the political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh (AP). During the election campaign, Allu Arjun supported a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) member, which irritated Pawan Kalyan's followers and members of the Mega family. Naga Babu and Sai Dharam Tej, members of the Mega family, conveyed their veiled discontent with Allu Arjun via social media.

    Given that Pawan Kalyan is now the Deputy Chief Minister, there is a lot of resentment among Allu's followers. Pushpa 2's release during this period of political uncertainty may have a detrimental influence on the film's reception in Telugu-speaking areas. This political backdrop might be a crucial influence in the decision to postpone the film's release, presumably to minimise negative repercussions on its box office performance.

    Also Read: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai become parents to baby boy; Check name HERE

    About Pushpa 2
    So far, the Pushpa 2 team has shared a teaser and two tracks. However, the delay is expected to impact their promotional plan. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will provide significant performances in the sequel. Pushpa: The Rule will centre on the tension between Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil's character.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 4:13 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' RKK

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts osf

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts

    Darshan troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case AJR

    Darshan's troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case AJR

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case

    Diljit Dosanjh rocks 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

    Diljit Dosanjh rocks 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    cricket Estonia's Sahil Chauhan sets New T20 record with fastest century; Breaks Chris Gayle's IPL record osf

    Estonia's Sahil Chauhan sets New T20 record with fastest century; Breaks Chris Gayle's IPL record

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA Cricketer accuses Haris Rauf of ball tampering in the on going WC osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA cricketer accuses Haris Rauf of ball tampering

    Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days

    Global civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% in 2023; UN slams 'dehumanising rhetoric', urges peace (WATCH) snt

    Global civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% in 2023; UN slams 'dehumanising rhetoric', urges peace (WATCH)

    PM KISAN: PM Modi to release 17th installment today; How to check beneficiary status, other details? gcw

    PM-KISAN: PM Modi to release 17th installment today; How to check beneficiary status, other details?

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon