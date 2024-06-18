Amala Paul, Jagat Desai become parents to baby boy; Check name HERE

Entertainment
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, prominent figures in South Indian cinema, welcomed their baby boy 'Ilai' on June 11, 2024, after a heartfelt journey from marriage to parenthood
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai welcomed a baby boy on June 11, 2024, marking their journey into parenthood
The couple got married in November 2023 and announced their pregnancy just two months later, surprising their fans
Amala Paul, a renowned South Indian actress, shared glimpses of her traditional godh bharai ceremony in April 2024
During the ceremony, she wore a stunning Kanjivaram saree and flaunted her baby bump, accompanied by Jagat in a chikankari kurta
The actress recently revealed their son's unique name as 'Ilai' through an Instagram post, capturing his grand welcome home
Their home was adorned with balloons and stars, creating a perfect atmosphere for their little prince charming
Amala looked radiant in a white dress while carrying baby Ilai, who was wrapped in a white swaddle
Their wedding, held on November 5, 2023, featured lavender-hued attire, setting the tone for their joyous journey together
Amala's pregnancy announcement was celebrated with adorable photos on Instagram, showcasing her glowing appearance in a red co-ord set