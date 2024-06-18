 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai become parents to baby boy; Check name HERE

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, prominent figures in South Indian cinema, welcomed their baby boy 'Ilai' on June 11, 2024, after a heartfelt journey from marriage to parenthood

Parenthood Begins

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai welcomed a baby boy on June 11, 2024, marking their journey into parenthood

Swift Pregnancy Announcement

The couple got married in November 2023 and announced their pregnancy just two months later, surprising their fans

Traditional Celebration

Amala Paul, a renowned South Indian actress, shared glimpses of her traditional godh bharai ceremony in April 2024

Elegant Attire

During the ceremony, she wore a stunning Kanjivaram saree and flaunted her baby bump, accompanied by Jagat in a chikankari kurta

Introducing 'Ilai'

The actress recently revealed their son's unique name as 'Ilai' through an Instagram post, capturing his grand welcome home

Grand Homecoming

Their home was adorned with balloons and stars, creating a perfect atmosphere for their little prince charming

Mother and Son Moment

Amala looked radiant in a white dress while carrying baby Ilai, who was wrapped in a white swaddle

Lavender Love

Their wedding, held on November 5, 2023, featured lavender-hued attire, setting the tone for their joyous journey together

Instagram Announcement

Amala's pregnancy announcement was celebrated with adorable photos on Instagram, showcasing her glowing appearance in a red co-ord set

