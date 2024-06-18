Diljit to Priyanka: Indians who were guests at Jimmy Fallon's show

Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's popular talk show, 'The Tonight Show'.
The singer-actor delighted the crowd with his hit songs "G.O.A.T" and "Born To Shine".
Jimmy Fallon hailed Diljit as 'the biggest Punjabi singer on the planet' and invited fans to join him on his current Dil-Luminati music tour across North America.
Apart from Diljit, actress Priyanka Chopra is the only Indian to appear on 'The Tonight Show'.
Priyanka Chopra was the guest at Jimmy Fallon's in 2017.
She went to promote her film 'Isn't It Romantic'.