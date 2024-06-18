 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Diljit to Priyanka: Indians who were guests at Jimmy Fallon's show

Diljit Dosanjh on 'The Tonight Show'

Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's popular talk show, 'The Tonight Show'.

The singer-actor delighted the crowd with his hit songs "G.O.A.T" and "Born To Shine". 

Jimmy Fallon hailed Diljit as 'the biggest Punjabi singer on the planet' and invited fans to join him on his current Dil-Luminati music tour across North America.

Other Indians on 'The Tonight Show'

Apart from Diljit, actress Priyanka Chopra is the only Indian to appear on 'The Tonight Show'.

Priyanka Chopra was the guest at Jimmy Fallon's in 2017. 

She went to promote her film 'Isn't It Romantic'.

