'Why use the word sex in an interview...', Sushmita Sen was judged for being bold and outspoken; Read on

Sushmita Sen discussed on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast how the 90s were unaccepting of her boldness despite her Miss Universe win. Her parents advised her against using controversial terms like 'sex' in interviews due to societal scrutiny. She defied this advice to challenge norms and assert her independence

Sushmita Sen recently shared on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast that during the 1990s, societal attitudes were notably unaccepting. Despite making history as the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title at just 18, she faced significant judgment and scrutiny due to her bold choices and outspoken nature. Sushmita revealed that her parents even advised her to avoid using the word 'sex' in interviews, concerned about the negative influence her statements might have on children.

She recounted how her parents had to remind her of the responsibility she carried and suggested she tone down her public statements. This advice came in response to criticism from figures like Shobhaa De and societal disapproval. Sushmita, in turn, deliberately used the word 'sex' in a subsequent interview with Shobhaa De as a form of rebellion against societal constraints and to assert her independence.

Sushmita also noted that many parents viewed her as a bad influence due to her outspoken nature. On the professional front, she was last seen in the critically acclaimed web series Aarya and portrayed transgender activist Gauri Sawant in Taali. While the latter series did not achieve significant success, Sushmita’s performance received critical acclaim.

