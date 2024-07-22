Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES]

    The inaugural film of the Sardaar franchise debuted in 2015, with the sequel arriving in 2016

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh is experiencing a stellar year with notable film releases and international music tours. As he relishes his current achievements, he is gearing up for new projects. Recently, Diljit revealed the first poster of his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 and announced its release date, much to the excitement of his fans. On Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh shared a motion poster for Sardaar Ji 3, declaring, 'SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing Worldwide 27th June 2025.' The poster features Diljit’s shadow, accompanied by an audio clip of him correcting someone who addresses him as 'Sardaar' instead of 'Sardaar Ji.' The film is a collaboration between White Hill Studios and Storytime Productions.

    The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans, eager to see their favorite star on the big screen again. One fan commented, 'Diljit is the ultimate sardaarji,' while another added, 'The last movie is still ongoing, and another one is coming. Only Diljit Dosanjh can do that.' Fans also shared their best wishes for the success of Sardaar Ji 3, with one writing, 'Best wishes for the next movie Sardaar Ji 3, keep going.'

    The Sardaar Ji franchise began in 2015 with the first installment starring Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa alongside Diljit, directed by Rohit Jugraj. The sequel, Sardaar Ji 2, released in 2016, featured Diljit in three roles, alongside Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

    Earlier this year, during the promotion of Jatt and Juliet 3 in Chandigarh, Diljit discussed his steady rise in the industry. He remarked, 'It’s not overnight fame. You can’t achieve it in a day. I have been in the industry for almost 22 years, working tirelessly to reach where I am today. It cost me a lot, including not spending much time with my family. All those years of hard work have now yielded great results, but I have more plans. Just wait and watch.'

    Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Jagdeep Sidhu’s Jatt & Juliet 3, sharing screen space with Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, B. N. Sharma, and Nasir Chinyoti, among others. Before that, he starred in Imtiaz Ali’s acclaimed biographical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
