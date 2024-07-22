'No one like you...' Parineeti Chopra's husband appreciation post for Raghav Chadha is pure love [PICTURES]

From experiencing the excitement of the Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Singles Final to exploring the city's streets, the couple is thoroughly enjoying their time in London

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are currently enjoying their time in London and frequently share their affection through endearing photos. On July 21, Parineeti posted a heartfelt tribute to Raghav on Instagram. Her caption celebrated him with appreciation and featured a casual photo of Raghav, who was seen relaxing in a café while engrossed in his phone. Raghav’s outfit included a pale crème shirt, beige pants, and a black half-sleeve jacket, accessorized with black sunglasses.

The couple’s followers reacted positively to the post, with many leaving comments expressing their delight. Fans described the post as sweet and noted how lucky Parineeti was, highlighting their affection for the couple.

During their London getaway, the couple also made headlines for their appearance at the Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles final on July 14. They were spotted in the stands watching the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Parineeti looked elegant in a white crepe dress, while Raghav donned a formal suit. They enjoyed the iconic Wimbledon treat of strawberries and cream, and Parineeti later shared their experience with a series of photos, describing it as an unforgettable weekend with Wimbledon, strawberries, cream, and her love.

Parineeti and Raghav, who married on September 24 last year after several years of dating, had a private wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Despite its intimacy, the event was notable for its high-profile attendees, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, and Sania Mirza.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra recently featured in Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, where she portrayed the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the titular character played by Diljit Dosanjh.

