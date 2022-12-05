Why is Rashmika Mandanna so popular? Here are four moments where South diva swiftly won hearts

The stunning South diva Rashmika Mandanna, is a national crush in our country. Since the pan-Indian hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise,' (2021), her fan base has grown by leaps and bounds. A look at four moments when the starlet swiftly made a place in the hearts of fans.

The beautiful and nuanced star, Rashmika Mandanna is a big name in the South industry today. She has given some brilliant performances in films like Kirik Party (2016), Anjani Putra (2017), Geetha Govindam (2018), Bheeshma (2020), Pogaru (2021), Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Sita Ramam (2022). After proving her versatility by portraying diverse characters and becoming a national crush post Pushpa's success globally, it is a fact that Rashmika is indeed a fan's baby.

The 'Sita Ramam' fame diva, is always connected with her fans personally on social media. She is active on her official Instagram handle. Rashmika never fails to make her fans' days brighter with her adorable replies, gestures, and comments via social media, or in person. The 'Pushpa' actress enjoys a massive craze across the nation. Interestingly, all her fans have showered her with lots of love and applause.

Here are the times the actress has made her fans' day by giving back their love with her cute gestures which can warm anyone's heart.

1. When she signed a fan's chest:

During promotional spree and city tours for her film, 'Goodbye', Rashmika met a lot of fans in different cities. When an ardent fan came to her so that she could sign on his chest, the actress obliged him humbly and made his day.

2. When Rashmika showered fans with kisses:

An avid traveler and actress, Rashmika was also, spotted by a little fan at the Mumbai airport who wanted to kiss the actress, which Rashmika happily let her.

3. When Rashmika won praise on social media for her humbleness:

The actress' humble behavior won hearts after a video of her interaction with a fan surfaced online. While, her bodyguard was trying to send away a fan that wanted to get a picture clicked with her. Rashmika soon stepped in and told, her bodyguard to stop, and smiled as she clicked the picture with her fan.

4. When the actress made a little fan happier by obliging them with selfies:

The actress, is often seen juggling between cities and is frequently snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paps. Recently, when she got clicked at the airport, the actress stopped by for a photo with a young fan. This warm gesture of Rashmika has been winning the hearts of fans.