Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara- 5 south actresses who are fighting severe health issues

Some South female actors, such Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti Haasan, Nayanthara, Poonam Kaur, and Ileana D'Cruz, are succeeding in the field while having to deal with significant health concerns.



When we see our favourite South actors, we are drawn to their flawless bodies, radiant skin, beautiful hair, and fashionable attire. What we don't understand, though, is what lies underneath that glittering façade. Social media has recently aided in closing the gap between famous people and their followers. Several celebrities have disclosed their health problems online throughout the years. This takes us to the day's subject. Today, we'll look at a few actresses that have successful careers while having serious health problems

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Poonam Kaur

Poonam Kaur is the most recent actress to receive a long-term illness diagnosis. The Tollywood diva had recently disclosed that she has fibromyalgia.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Instagram news sharing, she wrote, "Fibromyalgia is when a motivated person with lots of plans is forced to slow down and rest"

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz, a longtime actor in the South, has disclosed that she suffers body dysmorphia, a mental illness that makes a person feel self-conscious about their physical appearance. You will always find something wrong with yourself, regardless of your size or the number on the scale. The issue is that you frequently ask others to confirm your anxieties.

That's the issue with body dysmorphia, she reportedly said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, who plays Shruti in Salaar, released a video of a challenging gym session on Instagram in June 2022. She also included the following statement on her battle with PCOS, "Work out with me... I’ve been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out - my body isn’t perfect right now but m heart is... keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know o sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a photo from the hospital on her Instagram account in October of this year. Her photo was accompanied by a touching statement detailing her battle with myositis, an inflammatory condition that causes the muscles to become inflamed, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS."



Photo Courtesy: YouTube