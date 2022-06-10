Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Khloe Kardashian upset? Why Tristan Thompson's paternity suit scandal again in the news?

    In an episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian says she's 'uncomfortable' watching Tristan's paternity suit drama.
     

    The most recent episode of The Kardashians closed with a sneak peek at Kim Kardashian learning about Tristan Thompson's paternity crisis. Khloe Kardashian's emotional response to the occurrence was seen in the trailer for the last episode of The Kardashians, and after the ninth episode aired, Khloe turned to Twitter to respond to the same, expressing how she felt after seeing the horrible scene.

    After seeing Khloe and Kris Jenner discuss how Tristan Thompson has been attempting to heal fences with her and work on their relationship, it was a tragic turn of events when Khloe found out about Thompson's love kid with Maralee Nichols after the ninth episode.

    Reacting to the same, Khloe took to her Twitter and wrote, "Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the rest for my life." 

    Kim Kardashian received the news about Tristan while at the gym in the promo for the last episode of The Kardashians. She is then seen hurriedly dialling her sisters' numbers. During a live chat session with her followers on Twitter, Khloe discussed her emotions about the new episode. On the broadcast, Kylie remarked, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?" during a chat between Kim, Kylie, and Kourtney.

    Khloe's followers inquired if she would do a live session on Twitter spaces for the finale show, which will let her have an audio discussion with fans, and Kardashian answered, "My mouth has gotten me into a lot of problems. I think I'll have to stick to tweeting throughout the finale."
     

