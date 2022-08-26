Anupam Kher on why South cinema is doing better than Bollywood; here's what he said

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher says South Cinema are telling stories; we (Bollywood) are selling stars'. He also highlighted that directors must not look down on the public when discussing why South cinema is performing well.

This year, 2022, Bollywood is currently under pressure. Whether Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha or Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, most Hindi films released this year have failed at the box office. South films, on the other hand, are well received. Anupam Kher recently discussed this in an interview, explaining why he believes South cinema works better than Bollywood.

Talking to a daily, Anupam said, “I think over there, I’m not distinguishing between the two, but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories; over here we are selling stars,"

Kher also stated that filmmakers should not look down on their audiences, saying, "You build things for customers." (Problem begins) the day you start thinking, 'We're doing you a favour by creating a terrific picture.' You are currently viewing a fantastic film.' Greatness is created via teamwork, as I discovered when working on Telugu films... I just finished another Telugu film, a Tamil film, and I'm about to start a Malayalam picture."

Anupam Kher's remarks come as his newest film, Karthikeya 2 (a Telugu film), trails Laal Singh Chaddha and Dobaaraa in the Hindi box office. Earlier this year, Kher's The Kashmir Files wowed audiences and became one of the year's highest-grossing Hindi films.

Anupam Kher has stated that it is ridiculous to claim that films fail because of boycott movements. "We were talking about Aamir lately; he made some remarks earlier in 2015, and then Dangal came along and became India's biggest success." Did it have an impact on his popularity or success? Everyone has the right to express themselves. It is perfectly acceptable for some individuals to refuse to view a certain film. "There's no way a picture won't perform well if it's excellent and the public enjoys it," he told Times Now.

Anupam Kher's next film appearance will be in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, where he will play late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. Aside from that, he has been filming IB 71 with Vidyut Jammwal.

