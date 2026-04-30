Goldie Hawn explains her acting hiatus, stating she's more selective and seeks meaningful content. The Oscar winner is exploring new life phases but is open to returning for the right script, possibly alongside her family.

Hollywood veteran Goldie Hawn has shared insights into why she has taken a step back from acting in recent years, saying she is now more selective about the projects she chooses, according to E! News.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focus on Meaningful Content

In an interview, Hawn revealed that her decision to stay away from the screen stems from a desire to focus on meaningful content rather than taking up roles for the sake of it.

"It's about the content," said Goldie in an interview, adding, "Acting for acting's sake, taking things... I've read a lot of shows, a lot of scripts that I didn't like or I didn't think I'd fit. The one thing about acting is that I've done it, and I had a great career, and I honour that," as per the outlet.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for films like Death Becomes Her, last appeared in a major project in The Christmas Chronicles 2, where she starred alongside longtime partner Kurt Russell.

Exploring New Phases of Life

Hawn explained that her decision to step away from acting also reflects a broader desire to explore different phases of life. She shared that repeating the same work over decades no longer felt as fulfilling, and she wanted to pursue new experiences beyond Hollywood.

"I think ultimately every life has to have its sections," she noted. "Doing the same thing over and over again for your whole life is not as interesting to me. And I decided at probably 55 or something. 'What are you going to do for this next part of your life?' And I knew that there was more out there to learn and to do," according to E! News.

Open to a Hollywood Return

However, she made it clear that she is not ruling out a return. According to Hawn, the right script, one that is engaging, unique and exciting, could bring her back to the big screen. She also expressed interest in potentially working with her family, including daughter Kate Hudson and son Oliver Hudson, as well as son Wyatt Russell, according to E! News.

Hawn emphasised that while she honours her long and successful career, she remains open to new possibilities if the right opportunity comes along.

"I would love to get a material that could actually be like, 'Oh my God, I want this so bad,'" she explained. "'This is so funny. She's so crazy. She's so interesting.' But I haven't come across it," according to E! News.

Or, pitch a story that would see her share the screen with some of her very talented family members. "It's such a great idea because we have so much talent," Goldie admitted. "Never say never, because that could happen at any time," according to E! News.

(ANI)