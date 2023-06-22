From Adipurush to Shamshera: Top 7 worst trending Bollywood movies

Entertainment
Most films in this list did well on the first day at the box office indicating a level of anticipation from prospective moviegoers around the film.
Only managed to make around 20 to 25 % collections after opening weekend. The film made only Rs 101 crores in its opening weekend.
The film managed only to secure only 25 % collections after the opening weekend in which it earned around Rs 30.50 crores.
Marking one of the worst flops ever, the film managed to earn only Rs 25 crores in its opening weekend.
The film, despite its star cast, managed to collect only 29% after thr opening weekend in which it earned a basic of Rs 98.50 crores.
In its opening weekend, this Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer earned a meagre of Rs 43.30 crores.
This Akshay Kumar led movie earned a poor amount of Rs 34.40 crores in its opening weekend and secured 30% collection after it.
The film earned Rs 34.50 crores at the box office in its opening weekend, again, despite the star cast.