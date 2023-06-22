Entertainment

From Adipurush to Shamshera: Top 7 worst trending Bollywood movies

Most films in this list did well on the first day at the box office indicating a level of anticipation from prospective moviegoers around the film.

Image credits: Twitter

Adipurush

Only managed to make around 20 to 25 % collections after opening weekend. The film made only Rs 101 crores in its opening weekend.

Image credits: Twitter

Shamshera

The film managed only to secure only 25 % collections after the opening weekend in which it earned around Rs 30.50 crores. 

Image credits: Twitter

Love Aaj Kal 2

Marking one of the worst flops ever, the film managed to earn only Rs 25 crores in its opening weekend.  

Image credits: Twitter

Thugs of Hindostan

The film, despite its star cast, managed to collect only 29% after thr opening weekend in which it earned a basic of Rs 98.50 crores.

Image credits: Twitter

Jab Harry Met Sejal

In its opening weekend, this Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer earned a meagre of Rs 43.30 crores. 

Image credits: Twitter

Bachchhan Paandey

This Akshay Kumar led movie earned a poor amount of Rs 34.40 crores in its opening weekend and secured 30% collection after it.

Image credits: Twitter

Humshakals

The film earned Rs 34.50 crores at the box office in its opening weekend, again, despite the star cast. 

Image credits: Twitter
