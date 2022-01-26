Why did Sandhya Mukherjee refuse Padma Shri from Government? Read on

Sandhya Mukherjee's was quoted saying, "It's a big humiliation for me. I don't want to receive an award after such humiliation."

Singing legend Sandhya Mukherjee, also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, turned down the Padma Shri award from the Indian Government. On Tuesday, when the 90-year-old singer was informed on a call that she would be receiving the country's fourth highest civilian honour (Padma Shri), she made it evident to the person who called her that she would not accept the honour.

After all these years, the renowned singer feels disgraced to accept such an honour. Mukherjee's daughter said that with a singing career spanning over eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature.

It is reported that Sandhya Mukherjee wasn’t keeping well for the last few days, and when she received a call from Delhi she rejected the honour saying, 'It's a big humiliation for me. I don't want to receive an award after such humiliation.' The singer also said that the people who called her from Delhi don't know about the work she did over eight decades, and they don't know about Indian music.

Mukherjee added that they reached her without even basic knowledge, which hurt her. Also, they called her at the last moment of the announcement. The singer also mentioned that they want to give her the award when she can't even stand on the stage. Hence, she didn’t want to take it.

Her daughter Soumi Sengupta said the singer called from Delhi that she was not willing to be named a Padma Shri recipient on being contacted, seeking her consent to be named a Padma Shri on the Republic Day awards list.

Mukherjee concluded by stating that this is why earlier singer Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay had also turned down these awards.