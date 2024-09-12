Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta commit suicide? What's hidden in his missing diary?

    Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta commited suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his building. Malaika was reportedly in Pune when this happened, and she immediately rushed to her mother's residence in Bandra.

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    Malaika and Amrita Arora lost their father yesterday, September 11. The announcement shocked the whole entertainment sector. Malaika's father, Anil Mehta, reportedly committed suicide by jumping from his balcony, and Mumbai Police were on the spot yesterday to investigate. According to Mumbai police, Anil Mehta's death appeared to be a suicide. The post-mortem is being conducted, and the situation will be apparent only when the police inquiry is completed. Malaika was apparently in Pune when this occurred, and she instantly raced to her mother's home in Bandra.

    Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others were also seen at her mother's home yesterday to express their grief. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into this case. They did not find any suicide notes at their home.

    Has Anil Mehta kept a diary?
    Anil Mehta's wife was there in his flat when he committed himself. A resident of the same building witnessed Anil Mehta fall from the sixth story. The cops took the witness statement and reviewed the CCTV footage. Now, a fresh development has occurred in this case. 

    According to Navbharat Times, police sources stated that Anil Mehta kept a record of his daily activities. As a result, they are seeking for the diary, which may include suicide-related information. Police anticipate that the journal would reveal more about what transpired.

    Malaika was observed leaving her mother's residence yesterday night. She was joined by Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Kareena, Karisma, and Terrance Lewis. Her son, Arhaan Khan, was also accompanying her. Malaika wrote a message after her father died yesterday.

    She wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishes during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayaan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy'." This is a big story in entertainment news.

    The post mortem reports will come soon and the last rites will be held in Santacruz today.

