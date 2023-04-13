Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Katrina Kaif break up with Ranbir Kapoor? Actress once revealed the REAL reason

    Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for about seven years, from 2009 to 2016. Gossip was doing the rounds that the Kapoor family was not accepting of the actress. Was that the reason behind their parting ways? Know more

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 7:56 PM IST

    In an old interview with a media house, she said that she was often forced to speak to the media about her relationship with Kapoor as, back then, their dating was the talk of the town. Since Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, posted a cryptic Instagram Story about marriage that went viral on social media and had internet users wondering if she was making fun of Katrina Kaif, their previous romance has once again come to light.

    From 2009 through 2016, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were romantically linked for almost seven years. Then, it was said that Ranbir's family didn't like Katrina. In April 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married, while Katrina is now blissfully wed to Vicky Kaushal.

    Quoting her from the interview back in 2019, she said, "I couldn’t have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We (Kapoor and her) still have respect for each other, and that will not change,"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The actress went on to say that the heartbreak was one of her life's most difficult experiences. She said in the interview, "I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don’t have any regrets (about that chapter). I have come out of the experience a lot more mature.”

    Neetu Singh's recent post on her Instagram handle was found to be "problematic" by many. The post read: “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Netizens weren't pleased with her views on marriage and criticised the 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' (2022) actress for what they saw to be an indirect jab at Katrina Kaif. 

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 7:56 PM IST
