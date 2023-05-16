Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farhana controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh given solid police protection in Chennai; know details

    Aishwarya Rajesh gets police protection amid an argument on her film Farhana. The film hit the theatres on May 12 and has been termed anti-Islamic.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 16, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rajesh is currently in the news for the ongoing controversy over her recently released film Farhana. The Muslim originations claimed that the film depicts the Muslim community unsatisfactorily. 

    A few Muslim groups, including the Indian National League (INL), termed the film "anti-Islamic" for her role. Now amid the controversy, the actress has been provided with police security.

    According to reports, Aishwarya has been given protection from the police due to the controversy, similar to that of actress Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, she plays the role of Farhana, who works in the Call Center that operates phone sex services.

    The makers of Farhana also reacted to the controversy and clarified their stand with a statement. It reads, "Controversies created by a few people about Farhana, which the government has duly censored, has pained us greatly. Farhana is not against any religion or their sentiments. Our aim is only to provide good movies, and we never vouch for content against particular religious sentiments and beliefs. And we have never allowed, nor we want, stories that are against humanity and humaneness. Our brothers and sisters creating controversies about our movie should understand this. Our Tamil Nadu is a paradise for religious harmony and a land that cherishes works of art. It is not proper to oppose a censored film before its release due to misunderstandings and create controversies. It will make those who oppose it look like they have no proper understanding. A film is made with the hard work of several hundred people. Tamil fans will support a film that is not flawed."

    Recently, in an exclusive interview with a renowned Indian entertainment portal, Aishwarya Rajesh opened up about the film and role. She said, "Farhana as such itself is unique. When I heard the idea, I was really kicked about it. It is a really different script. It was not a usual film, and as a performing character also, it is a very intense role. It will be a very experimental film as Farhana is that one character that I couldn't relate to my real character; it is that different."

