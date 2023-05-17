Why did Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan's relationship didn't last? Shekhar Suman gives explosive details

Shekhar Suman says Kangana Ranaut was never at fault in her relationship with his Adhyayan Suman; this is his son's fault, whom he blames for their separation.

Shekhar Suman talks about the destroyed relationship of his son Adhyayan Suman with Kangana Ranaut, admits that it wasn't her fault either, and believes that a lot of scepticism and friend interference harmed their relationship.

Shekhar Suman even confessed that he knew what was wrong in their relationship, but he never interfered and let his son deal with it like a man. In his recent conversation with a renowned entertainment portal, Shekhar Suman said that he never talked to Kangana about their battle and only gave his son the strength to fight back against the wrong.

Shekhar even said his son Adhyayan wanted to end their relationship. He said, "I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. It's a phase in life; sometimes, you succeed in your first relationship and sometimes fail. Nobody wants to fall in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have enjoyed Kangana and Adhyayan's relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness.

Shekhar even mentioned it when asked whose fault he felt it was that punctured their relationship. "It was not Kangana's fault. It was the fault of circumstances because some things happened that were not meant to be. It should always end on a good note. Also, if, by mistake, Adhyayan said anything that he shouldn't have, he apologised. He doesn't have any anger for anybody."

Kangana and Adhyayan were in a relationship once upon a time. During the legal battle with Hrithik, Adhyayan made some shocking revelations about Kangana performing black magic on him in their relationship, which affected him greatly. She only laughed it off, saying that witch-hunting has been the trend in India.

