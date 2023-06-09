Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Willi Ninja, the iconic dancer features as Google Doodle?

    Willi Ninja Google Doodle, June 9, 2023: Willi Ninja played a crucial role in advancing black LGBTQ+ representation and fostering acceptance during the 1980s and '90s. He gained fame for his innovative dance style known as "voguing".

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    Google on Friday featured iconic dancer and choreographer Willi Ninja, who is also nicknamed 'Godfather of Voguing'. According to information from the Google Doodle page, Willi Ninja was born in 1961 and grew up in Flushing, Queens. During the 1980s and '90s, he played a significant role in promoting black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance.

    Willi established "The Iconic House of Ninja," a community that continues to exist today. The Doodle video, created by Rob Gilliam and edited by Xander Opiyo, features original music by Vivacious. The performance showcases current members of the House of Ninja -- Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja -- dancing to celebrate Willi's legacy. On this day in 1990, the documentary "Paris is Burning," featuring Willi and the Iconic House of Ninja, was released at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.

    Supported by his loving mother, Willi's passion for dance was encouraged from a young age. Despite limited resources for formal training, he taught himself dance moves that propelled him to stardom. Willi revolutionized voguing, introducing new dance techniques inspired by martial arts and Egyptian hieroglyphs.

    In the 1990s, Willi gained fame and appeared in movies, music videos, and prestigious runway events worldwide. His dance style influenced and inspired artists like Madonna and Jean-Paul Gaultier. He played a vital role in advancing the representation and acceptance of the Black LGBTQ+ community during the '80s and '90s. The Google Doodle in June holds special significance as it aligns with Pride Month, a time to celebrate and honour the LGBTQ+ community.

    Willi became famous for his unique style of dance known as "voguing," which combined fashion poses with intricate movements inspired by mime and martial arts.

    The Google Doodle includes a video featuring performances by current members of the House of Ninja: Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja. They showcase their talent to commemorate Willi's enduring legacy.

    Willi, who was battling AIDS, passed away on September 2, 2006, at the age of 45.

