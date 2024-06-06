Who is Umapathy Ramaiah? Actor marrying Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya, check out wedding date and venue

Arjun Sarja's daughter, Aishwarya, and Thambi Ramaiah's son, Umapathy, will marry in a traditional ceremony on June 10. The two families intend to hold a reception in Chennai next week.

Actors Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah, Arjun Sarja's daughter and Thambi Ramaiah's son, will marry on June 10 at Chennai's Hanuman Temple. Their engagement took place at the same venue. Arjun Sarja, an actor, built the temple. Following their wedding, the couple will host a party in Chennai on June 14.

An official announcement about the wedding and celebration will be made shortly. In October 2023, Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy had a private ceremony. The two celebs shared photos from the ceremony, which family members attended.

In a recent interview, actor Thambi Ramaiah said that Aishwarya and Umapathy met while shooting the reality show Survivor Tamil. Aishwarya's father, actor Arjun, hosted the event, and Umapathy was among the applicants.

Thambi Ramaiah said, "Umapathy and Aishwarya got to know each other when he was a contestant on the TV reality show - Survivor Tamil, which was hosted by Arjun Sarja. Our families met for the first time at the Hanuman temple, built by Arjun recently, and we decided to proceed further."

Aishwarya Arjun debuted in Vishal's 2013 film 'Pattathu Yaanai'. She last appeared in her father Arjun Sarja's film 'Prema Baraha'.



Who is Umapathy Ramaiah?

Umapathy, a talented dancer and choreographer, made his acting debut in the 2017 film 'Adhagappattadhu Magajanangalay'. He also played the lead in Thambi Ramaiah's film, 'Maniyaar Kudumbam'.

