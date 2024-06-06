Who is Sam Merchant? Entrepreneur said to be dating Triptii Dimri

Entertainment
'Animal' star Triptii Dimri made headlines for her small role in the film and won the hearts of many.
She often hangs out with Sam Merchant, leaving people wondering who the man is.
Recently she took to her Instagram stories to reshare Sam's story which sparked speculations that the two are holidaying together.
Sam Merchant is a model turned entrepreneur who won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002.
Later, he became an entrepreneur opening various beach clubs and hotels in Goa.
Sam founded Casa Waters, a luxury VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa.
He is also a restaurateur and the owner of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa.