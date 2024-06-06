 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Who is Sam Merchant? Entrepreneur said to be dating Triptii Dimri

Image credits: Instagram

Triptii Dimri

'Animal' star Triptii Dimri made headlines for her small role in the film and won the hearts of many.

Image credits: X

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

She often hangs out with Sam Merchant, leaving people wondering who the man is.

Image credits: X

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant

Recently she took to her Instagram stories to reshare Sam's story which sparked speculations that the two are holidaying together.

Image credits: X

Who is Sam Merchant?

Sam Merchant is a model turned entrepreneur who won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002.

Image credits: Instagram

About Sam Merchant

Later, he became an entrepreneur opening various beach clubs and hotels in Goa.

Image credits: Instagram

Sam Merchant's profession

Sam founded Casa Waters, a luxury VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sam Merchant's profession

He is also a restaurateur and the owner of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One