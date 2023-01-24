Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'?

Suicide is not the best option for anyone to follow, but its unfortunate that this happens. The sad news is that Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker, has committed suicide.

Telugu filmmaker, writer, and actor Sudheer Varma, best known for his roles in films such as Kundanapu Bomma, Neeku Naaku Dash Dash, and Second Hand, died on Monday. The 33-year-actor reportedly died by committing suicide. His sudden and unexpected demise has left fans in shock. Many stars from the Telugu film industry offered their condolences to his family.

A spokesperson of the family, told a leading Indian entertainment publication that he had been struggling with work lately. He said, "He had been struggling for a while to get good roles." The report also added that his family is in despair by the sudden death. He died at his home in Vizag. His funeral will take place in Vizag on Tuesday.

The tragic death of young filmmaker and actor Sudheer Varma came as a shock that shook the Tollywood fraternity.

Who is Sudheer Varma?

Sudheer Varma was a Telugu film director, writer, and actor who worked predominantly in Telugu cinema. He made his directorial debut with the film Swamy Ra Ra (2013). He later directed films such as Dohchay (2015), Keshava (2017), and Ranarangam (2019).

In 2022, Sudheer got critical acclaim and massive success with Saakini Daakini, an actioner-comedy flick starring Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra in lead roles.

The upcoming project of late Tollywood filmmaker Sudheer Varma:

Talking about his upcoming films, late Tollywood filmmaker Sudheer Varma had teamed up with globally loved South superstar Ravi Teja for the highly-awaited Ravanasura, and the movie's ensemble cast and posters piqued the curiosity of fans. But it is not clear what will happen to the film now.

Ravanasura (transl. Ravana demon) is an upcoming Indian Telugu language action thriller film directed by the late Sudheer Varma starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. It has an ensemble cast of Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada.

