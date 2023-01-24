Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'?

    Suicide is not the best option for anyone to follow, but its unfortunate that this happens. The sad news is that Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker, has committed suicide.

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Telugu filmmaker, writer, and actor Sudheer Varma, best known for his roles in films such as Kundanapu Bomma, Neeku Naaku Dash Dash, and Second Hand, died on Monday. The 33-year-actor reportedly died by committing suicide. His sudden and unexpected demise has left fans in shock. Many stars from the Telugu film industry offered their condolences to his family.

    A spokesperson of the family, told a leading Indian entertainment publication that he had been struggling with work lately. He said, "He had been struggling for a while to get good roles." The report also added that his family is in despair by the sudden death. He died at his home in Vizag. His funeral will take place in Vizag on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen has bought a new Mercedes; check it out

    The tragic death of young filmmaker and actor Sudheer Varma came as a shock that shook the Tollywood fraternity. 

    Who is Sudheer Varma?

    Sudheer Varma was a Telugu film director, writer, and actor who worked predominantly in Telugu cinema. He made his directorial debut with the film Swamy Ra Ra (2013). He later directed films such as Dohchay (2015), Keshava (2017), and Ranarangam (2019).

    In 2022, Sudheer got critical acclaim and massive success with Saakini Daakini, an actioner-comedy flick starring Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. 

    The upcoming project of late Tollywood filmmaker Sudheer Varma:

    Talking about his upcoming films, late Tollywood filmmaker Sudheer Varma had teamed up with globally loved South superstar Ravi Teja for the highly-awaited Ravanasura, and the movie's ensemble cast and posters piqued the curiosity of fans. But it is not clear what will happen to the film now. 

    Ravanasura (transl. Ravana demon) is an upcoming Indian Telugu language action thriller film directed by the late Sudheer Varma starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. It has an ensemble cast of Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Pujita Ponnada.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's comic comeback to fans; says, 'Pathaan kick karne aaya hai, kiss nahi'

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations vma

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan Pathaan RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan’s Pathaan

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com

    Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty thank PM Modi for renaming 21 Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

    'Heart swells with pride...' Bollywood celebs thank PM for renaming 21 Andaman islands after bravehearts

    Recent Stories

    Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...: US response to query on BBC series - adt

    'Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...': US response to query on BBC series

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations vma

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI preview: Middle-order to be put to Test as India eyes clean sweep against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Middle-order to be put to Test as India eyes clean sweep

    Want healthy and glowing skin? Try these 3 unique facials RBA

    Want healthy and glowing skin? Try these 3 unique facials

    Chamomile to Hibiscus-5 kinds of teas to drink for a healthier body and mind RBA

    Chamomile to Hibiscus-5 kinds of teas to drink for a healthier body and mind

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon