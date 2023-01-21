Sushmita Sen has bought a new Mercedes; check it out

The iconic Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen has got a reason to celebrate. The actress gifted herself a new Mercedes.

Former Miss Universe and renowned Bollywood star Sushmita Sen has a reason to celebrate. The actor has gifted herself a brand new Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe. On the work front, Sushmita made her digital comeback with the critically acclaimed series Aarya (2020).

She also won the hearts of fans with a stellar and finest performance in Aarya 2 (2021). At present, Sushmita has started the shoot for the much-awaited Aarya 3. Aarya 3 will also be streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

On Saturday afternoon, Sushmita Sen shared few pictures of herself along with her newly purchased car. She looked happy and jubilant to be able to have this new addition to her car collection after months of hard work. Sushmita's caption for the post read, "Beauty and the Beast." She added, "#yourstruly #officialpicture love love love."

Before this post, she also posted a video of herself trying to drive the car at the showroom. Sushmita surprised her fans with this video post. She looked so glad and happier in this post. She elucidated more details on the excitement to buy this new beast. The actress's heart felt caption read, "And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty."

She then also took time to thank all the concerned people who got involved in it. She thanked them all from the bottom of her heart for making this a memorable experience. Sushmita adds, "Thank you @pardesiinderjit @mercedesbenzind @autohangar @theretreatmumbai for making it memorable moment!!!. #Sharing #newride #gle53amgcoupe #celebrateyourself."

Sushmita Sen is best known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya. She also starred in the second season of the series.

