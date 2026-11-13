Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty is reportedly preparing to marry Siddharth Dutta. While the actress enjoys a successful career in Tollywood, her rumoured partner comes from an entirely different professional world

Wedding preparations for Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty have reportedly gathered momentum, bringing her personal life into the spotlight. While fans are familiar with her film career and public appearances, relatively little is known about the man she is reportedly set to marry.

Identified as Siddharth Dutta, he is said to be a Kolkata native who has built his professional career in the international maritime industry. Unlike Mimi, Siddharth has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry's public attention.

According to a report by Hindustan Times Bangla, Siddharth Dutta hails from Kolkata and completed his schooling at the city's well-known Calcutta Boys' School.

Unlike his reported future bride, who has spent years in front of the camera, Siddharth has maintained a relatively private lifestyle. His educational background reportedly led him towards marine engineering, a field that eventually opened doors to an international career.

His association with Kolkata is also an interesting detail, as the actress herself has strong connections with West Bengal.

One of the most interesting aspects of Siddharth Dutta's professional life is his career in the maritime industry.

Contrary to earlier reports describing him as an Indian Navy officer, a subsequent Hindustan Times Bangla report identified him as a marine engineer working in the international merchant shipping sector.

According to the publication, Siddharth has been associated with Shell Ship Management Limited, a UK-based shipping company, since March 2008. He reportedly began his professional journey as a trainee and gradually progressed to the position of senior marine engineer.

His responsibilities reportedly involve working with the engineering systems of large commercial vessels. The profession also requires him to spend considerable time travelling across international waters.

His career is quite different from the glamour and public attention associated with the Bengali film industry.

Siddharth Dutta And Mimi Chakraborty's Relationship Has Remained Private

While Mimi Chakraborty has been a familiar face in Bengali entertainment for years, details about her relationship with Siddharth have largely remained away from public discussion.

According to media reports, the two were spotted together during a Durga Puja gathering in 2025 at the residence of actor Anindya Chatterjee. Their appearance reportedly offered an early glimpse into their association.

Interestingly, Siddharth is also said to have connections within the Bengali entertainment industry's social circle, despite not being directly involved in films or television.

Reports suggest that the couple is preparing to marry in December 2026, with celebrations expected in West Bengal. Mimi's wedding invitation, featuring illustrations of her beloved pet dogs Chikoo Jr, Max and Jadu, has also attracted attention.

However, while the wedding reports have gathered momentum, Mimi has not publicly shared a detailed statement about her relationship or confirmed all the reported wedding arrangements.