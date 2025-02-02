Sports

Team India cricketer Rinku Singh is currently the most talked about cricketer.

Marriage with Priya?

The news that Rinku Singh has decided to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroja has recently come to light.

Rinku buys new bungalow

Rinku Singh bought a bungalow worth Rs 3.5 crore in his hometown of Aligarh. Photos of the bungalow went viral on social media.

Parents won't come to new bungalow!

But 27-year-old Rinku Singh's parents have reportedly decided not to come to the new bungalow. There is a big reason behind this.

Rinku's parents' firm decision

The parents have said that the house where they have seen hardships and happiness, the house where Rinku was born and raised to this level, is important to them.

Lucky House

So his parents have decided not to leave the house that opened the doors of their family's fortune.

Father, a cylinder distributor

Rinku Singh comes from a very poor background. His father used to work as a cylinder delivery man.

Rinku helping his father

Rinku Singh said in an interview that he also used to help his father by supplying cylinders in his spare time.

Team India cricketer Rinku

Rinku Singh has played 2 ODIs and 32 T20 matches for India and has scored a total of 592 runs.

KKR's trusted player Rinku

Rinku Singh, who represents KKR in IPL, was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders franchise for ₹13 crore before the mega auction.

