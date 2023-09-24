Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu

    Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were spotted performing the Ganpati Visarjan puja. The video has triggered curiosity among the fans as Alia Bhatt did not attend the puja.

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Every year, the Ganpati festivities in Mumbai are a star-studded extravaganza. From a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to a private puja, the celebration is packed with joy, both in person and on social media. Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were photographed doing the Ganpati Visarjan puja on Saturday, and the footage has piqued fans' interest because Alia Bhatt did not attend the puja.

    The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a red T-shirt and joggers and Neetu Kapoor dressed in a gorgeous green suit as the mother-son combo do the puja before to the visarjan. The film concludes with the celebrities immersing the Ganpati idol in a makeshift pond filled with flower petals. 

    View the video here:

    Soon after Viral Bhayani uploaded the video on Instagram, followers began to speculate and express their concern about Alia Bhatt's absence from the Ganpati Visarjan ritual. One user wrote, "Where is Alia urf taliya." Another user wrote, "Alia kha gyi." Yet another user commented, "The kapoors used to have the most vibrant Ganpati utsav...good to see that fourth gen is atleast carrying the tradition forward."

    Alia Bhatt came to Mumbai on Saturday after attending the Gucci Ancora presentation at Milan Fashion Week, for those who have been snubbing the entertainment pages all along. She dressed up for the occasion with a neon green sparkly blouse and boot-cut jeans. She finished off her appearance with a delicate Gucci purse and sunglasses. 

    Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol will also play important parts in the film, which will be released on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
     

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
